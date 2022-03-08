He has called on the West to do more to halt Russia’s invasion of his country by imposing tougher sanctions, including against its energy sector. He has also urged nations to send more defense assistance, including jets his military pilots can operate, and called for NATO enforcement of a no-fly zone over Ukraine, something Western leaders have resisted.
The United Kingdom has pledged military support and humanitarian aid to Ukraine but rejected requests to impose a no-fly zone, saying it would escalate the conflict with Russia. When a Ukrainian activist pleaded with Prime Minister Boris Johnson on March 1 to support a no-fly zone, the British leader said: “Unfortunately the implication of that is that the U.K. would be engaged in shooting down Russian planes, engaged in direct combat with Russia. That’s not something we can do.”
In a speech early this month to the European Parliament, Zelensky described how Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, was being pummeled. The English-language interpreter for the president briefly choked up during the remarks.
British lawmakers wearing headsets to hear an interpreter will be able to watch Tuesday’s address on big screens that are being installed.
Lindsay Hoyle, speaker of the House of Commons, said that the speech would be “historic” and that “every parliamentarian wants to hear directly from the president, who will be speaking to us live from Ukraine, so this is an important opportunity for the House.”