“We are dealing with a different climate to the one we were dealing with before,” Morrison told reporters. “Australia is getting hard to live in because of these disasters.”

Morrison’s ruling conservative coalition — which belatedly bowed to global pressure and agreed to go carbon-neutral by 2050 late last year — is facing increasing pressure ahead of national elections due by May over what many view as a long pattern of downplaying the impact of climate change.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Residents gathered in the severely hit New South Wales city of Lismore ahead of a scheduled visit by the prime minister, holding signs declaring “It’s raining, it’s pouring, the [prime minister] is snoring” and “Announce a climate emergency.”

“Obviously, climate change is having an impact here in Australia, as it is in every country around the world,” Morrison said.

Underscoring the political divisions, the premier of Queensland state, Annastacia Palaszczuk, on Thursday rejected the prime minister’s move to include the state in a national emergency declaration, saying it should have been done sooner.

“The time for that national emergency was probably a week ago,” she told reporters.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on March 9 that he'd declare a national emergency following devastating floods along the country's east coast. (Reuters)

The nation has been living under the La Niña weather pattern since November, which ushered in a wetter, cooler summer in northern and eastern Australia. With the ground saturated and dams at capacity, the heavy rainfall is quickly swelling into record water levels and flash flooding.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Although the complexity of the weather systems involved in extreme rain makes it hard to pinpoint the role of climate change in flooding events, excessive and, in some cases, record-setting rainfall is expected to become more frequent in a warming climate. The U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change projects heavy precipitation events will increase 7 percent for every 1.8 degrees Fahrenheit (1 degree Celsius) of warming over the coming decades.

Sydney, the commercial capital, has recorded its wettest start to a year ever, according to the country’s weather bureau, with more flooding predicted in coming days. Two bodies were pulled from a stormwater canal in western Sydney on Tuesday, believed to be those of a mother and her adult son, missing since Sunday. Their car was found washed up nearby.

An evacuation warning was issued for areas near a major dam in the city’s north on Tuesday after it started to overflow, affecting thousands of residents. Some suburbs remained inundated by floodwaters Wednesday.

The recent storms began at the Queensland town of Gympie on Feb. 22. They drenched coastal towns on the way to the city of Brisbane, which received 80 percent of its typical annual rainfall in three days. In Lismore, the severe weather turned downtown blocks into swimming pools and damaged scores of homes.

As of Wednesday, insurers had received more than 107,800 claims related to the Queensland and New South Wales floods, according to the Insurance Council of Australia, with the damage bill estimated to be in excess of $1 billion.