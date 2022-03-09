Russia is promising a new cease-fire that would begin at 10 a.m. Moscow time on Wednesday and allow the evacuation of civilians from five cities — Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Mariupol — state media reported, a pledge that is likely to be met with some skepticism amid mounting concerns about potential war crimes and civilians being caught in shelling during failed evacuations.

As thousands flee the besieged Kyiv suburb of Irpin, allegations are emerging of Russian forces looting, hiding military equipment in residential areas, deploying snipers and cutting water and power as they seek to use the area as a potential launchpad to invade the capital. Ukraine on Tuesday accused Russia of firing on civilian routes for the fourth day in a row.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the British Parliament on Tuesday via video, receiving a standing ovation for a speech that recalled a stirring address by British Prime Minister Winston Churchill during World War II. “We will continue fighting for our land, whatever the cost,” Zelensky said. “We will fight in the forests, on the shores, in the streets.”

His wife, Olena Zelenska, in an open letter to the global media, condemned the “mass murder” of Ukrainian civilians, including children.

Here’s what to know

  • Economic pressure on Russia from companies is building. Coca-Cola, McDonald’s and Starbucks on Tuesday joined the long list of corporations suspending their business in the country amid mounting public pressure.
  • The Biden administration announced Tuesday it will ban imports of oil and natural gas from Russia, in one of the United States’ most far-reaching actions yet to penalize Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.
  • Several thousand people were evacuated from the northeastern Sumy region Tuesday, Ukrainian officials said — a breakthrough after shelling thwarted attempts to shuttle civilians out of other areas.
  • Some 2 million Ukrainians have already fled their country since the start of the invasion, according to the United Nations. Half of them are children, according to UNICEF.