As thousands flee the besieged Kyiv suburb of Irpin, allegations are emerging of Russian forces looting, hiding military equipment in residential areas, deploying snipers and cutting water and power as they seek to use the area as a potential launchpad to invade the capital. Ukraine on Tuesday accused Russia of firing on civilian routes for the fourth day in a row.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the British Parliament on Tuesday via video, receiving a standing ovation for a speech that recalled a stirring address by British Prime Minister Winston Churchill during World War II. “We will continue fighting for our land, whatever the cost,” Zelensky said. “We will fight in the forests, on the shores, in the streets.”
His wife, Olena Zelenska, in an open letter to the global media, condemned the “mass murder” of Ukrainian civilians, including children.
Here’s what to know
Spiking gas prices sting drivers nationwide, tapping pocketbooks and patience
The trajectory of gas prices at the Mobil station four miles north of the White House has been brutal, clocking in at $3.85 a week ago, $4.17 on Friday, then $4.43 Tuesday, leaving Elizabeth Lopez, a mother of three and employer of six, feeling trapped.
“I don’t know how we can do it,” Lopez said, filling up a Chrysler minivan across from a shuttered tire shop in Northwest Washington.
Geopolitical and market forces have squeezed the owner of a housekeeping business between her employees, who successfully pushed her to double their weekly fuel allowance to $40, and her customers, who face higher prices across the economy and have cut back on her services.
“Everything’s raised up,” said Lopez, 36. “It’s crazy. It’s impact for me. It’s impact for them. It’s impact for everybody.”
The reverberations of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are being felt at pumps across the United States, where the national average price for a gallon of gasoline reached $4.17 on Tuesday, the highest since summer 2008, according to AAA. President Biden’s decision to ban the import of Russian oil, backed by key Republicans and Democrats in Congress, could send costs higher.
Ukraine says Russia thwarting wider civilian evacuations as Sumy corridor opens, thousands flee
MUKACHEVO, Ukraine — The desperate effort to secure safe passage for civilians trapped in Ukrainian cities under attack by Russian forces remained deeply precarious on Tuesday: A single evacuation route opened, allowing thousands to escape safely, while Ukraine accused Russia of shelling another proposed corridor.
Ukraine’s foreign ministry said the Russian military violated a cease fire by shelling an evacuation route out of the besieged city of Mariupol. It was the fourth day in a row that Ukraine has accused Moscow of firing on routes used by civilians to flee the fighting.
U.S. will deploy Patriot air defense missiles to Poland, Pentagon says
The Pentagon will dispatch two Patriot missile units to Poland, U.S. military officials said Tuesday, moving its most advanced air defense systems and their powerful radar in response to the war in Ukraine and ongoing tension with Russia.
The deployment comes at the direction of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, and at the invitation of the Polish government, the Pentagon said in a statement. The system is designed to search for incoming missiles and take them out.
“This defensive deployment is being conducted proactively to counter any potential threat to U.S. and Allied forces and NATO territory,” a U.S. military official said in a statement, saying the missiles “will in no way support any offensive operations.”
“Every step we take is intended to deter aggression and reassure our allies,” the statement said.
As of Tuesday, Russia has launched nearly 670 missiles at Ukraine since it invaded on Feb. 24, according to a senior U.S. defense official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue. Some have the range to reach Poland.
Patriot missiles were used in combat during the Persian Gulf War to take out incoming Iraqi Scud missiles. More recently, they were deployed to Saudi Arabia during the Trump administration in response to ballistic missile attacks on its oil facilities that Iran was suspected of carrying out.
McDonald's is closing in Russia. Its first USSR restaurant was a sensation.
This story was originally published on Feb. 1, 1990 under the headline “Moscow Plays Ketch-Up.” We are republishing it following Tuesday’s news that McDonald’s is suspending operations in Russia amid the country’s invasion of Ukraine.
Factory worker Mikhail Negilko stood beneath a pair of glistening golden arches, preaching to the crowd with the enthusiasm of a convert. He had seen the future — and it tasted good.
“Tell us, what is this Beeg Mak?” shouted an elderly matron with red-dyed hair, looking suspiciously at a line of several thousand Muscovites three blocks from the Kremlin.
Tens of thousands of Russian gig workers left behind as tech platforms withdraw
When Arina, a 22-year-old illustrator in Russia, first started using the freelance work platform Upwork last year, it changed her life.
“It was like opening a door into another world for me,” she said, speaking on the condition that her last name not be used out of fear of government repercussions. Upwork connected her with clients in India, the United States, Australia and Germany, allowing her to make a living in a field in which she had struggled to find work locally.
But this weekend, Upwork abruptly pulled out of Russia. For more than a decade, American and European tech companies have made a business of facilitating online labor — from gig work to content creation and online marketplaces to payment processors. Now, tens of thousands of Russian video game streamers on Twitch, gig workers on Upwork, adult-content creators on OnlyFans and computer programmers working on contract have all lost their livelihoods, at least temporarily.
The gig work companies acted in response to demands from lawmakers and public sentiment against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
NATO chief warns Russia against hitting supply lines flowing into Ukraine
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said a Russian attack against NATO territories or troops helping to send arms and munitions to Ukraine would be considered an attack against all 30 members of the alliance, which includes the United States.
Such action would be a dangerous escalation, he said Tuesday during an interview with the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation. Stoltenberg was visiting NATO troops conducting a live-fire training exercise in Adazi, Latvia, about 120 miles from the nearest Russian border, with the prime ministers of Canada, Spain and Latvia.
“There is a war going on in Ukraine and, of course, supply lines inside Ukraine can be attacked,” the secretary general said. “An attack on NATO territory, on NATO forces, NATO capabilities” that are sending weapons to Ukraine would trigger Article 5, the NATO clause that obliges member states to assist other members that are attacked.
“To make sure there is no room for miscalculation in Moscow, NATO has significantly strengthened our presence in the eastern part of our alliance,” Stoltenberg said at a separate news conference earlier Tuesday. “We have 130 jets at high alert, over 200 ships in the high north to the Mediterranean, and thousands of additional troops in the region.”
NATO has been reluctant to send supplies to Ukrainian troops via air convoys that fly over Ukrainian airspace, lest such action invite a Russian air attack that entangles the alliance in a shooting war with Moscow. The allies instead have been relying on land routes from Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia, NATO countries that share borders with Ukraine.
Western defense officials have been tight-lipped about what weapons, and how many of them, they have been transporting into Ukraine. “We don’t necessarily tell you exactly what, where, when and how,” British Armed Forces Minister James Heappey said in an interview with British Forces radio.
Russia bars purchases of dollars by citizens in sign of hard-currency pinch
As it scrambles to keep the ruble’s value from plummeting further, Russia’s central bank on Wednesday announced that it is prohibiting citizens from using rubles to buy dollars and other hard currencies for the next six months.
“Banks will not sell hard currency to citizens during the period of the temporary order,” the central bank said in a statement posted to its website after midnight Moscow time. The order is to expire Sept. 9.
The central bank said it also will limit to $10,000 the amount of U.S. dollars that clients can withdraw from hard-currency accounts at Russian banks. Anyone wanting to withdraw more than that from a hard-currency account will have to take the balance in rubles, said the central bank, which is known as the Bank of Russia.
The measures are designed to prevent Russians from making a run for dollars as the ruble plummets to fresh lows in the wake of Western economic sanctions, which have limited the central bank’s access to its hard currency reserves.
Gunfire is audible in new video as civilians evacuate Sumy
Bursts of gunfire punctuate an otherwise calm scene of Romens’ka Street in Sumy, a city in northeastern Ukraine, according to a video verified by The Washington Post. The video, which was posted to Twitter on Tuesday, confirms shelling continued in the region as civilians tried to evacuate.
One humanitarian corridor, several miles from where this video was filmed, managed to open on Tuesday morning, said Dmytro Zhivitsky, the regional governor. In an update on the messaging app Telegram, Zhivitsky described a similar incident near a checkpoint along city’s outskirts in the “green corridor.”
He assured his followers the situation is calm, but cautioned that these examples prove “there is no hundred percent safety when it comes to moving out.”
Filmed from several stories above ground level, the footage reviewed by The Post shows a column of cars slowly moving down the street. Less than a second in, the first shots are clearly audible. Rapid gunfire continues as the person filming pans the camera, apparently searching for the sound’s origin.
“People are about to evacuate and he starts the fire!” the person filming says. Then the camera zooms in to show several large vehicles beyond the tree line that are surrounded by a cloud of smoke. The person says a tank is shooting and “driving into town!” It is not immediately clear from the video if the vehicles in the distance were tanks.