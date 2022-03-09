NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said a Russian attack against NATO territories or troops helping to send arms and munitions to Ukraine would be considered an attack against all 30 members of the alliance, which includes the United States.

Such action would be a dangerous escalation, he said Tuesday during an interview with the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation. Stoltenberg was visiting NATO troops conducting a live-fire training exercise in Adazi, Latvia, about 120 miles from the nearest Russian border, with the prime ministers of Canada, Spain and Latvia.

“There is a war going on in Ukraine and, of course, supply lines inside Ukraine can be attacked,” the secretary general said. “An attack on NATO territory, on NATO forces, NATO capabilities” that are sending weapons to Ukraine would trigger Article 5, the NATO clause that obliges member states to assist other members that are attacked.

“To make sure there is no room for miscalculation in Moscow, NATO has significantly strengthened our presence in the eastern part of our alliance,” Stoltenberg said at a separate news conference earlier Tuesday. “We have 130 jets at high alert, over 200 ships in the high north to the Mediterranean, and thousands of additional troops in the region.”

NATO has been reluctant to send supplies to Ukrainian troops via air convoys that fly over Ukrainian airspace, lest such action invite a Russian air attack that entangles the alliance in a shooting war with Moscow. The allies instead have been relying on land routes from Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia, NATO countries that share borders with Ukraine.