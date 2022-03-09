Nearly 37 percent of voters had cast their ballots early — a record number that was partly driven by fears of exposure to the coronavirus on election day. In a raucous campaign that was dubbed the “election of the unfavorables” because of nonstop scandals and mudslinging, some observers worried that people would be turned off from voting.

But there are signs of the opposite effect: Turnout numbers released throughout the day show voters are on pace to meet the 20-year record set in 2017, at 77 percent of registered voters, when the country picked a new leader after the dramatic impeachment and removal of former president Park Geun-hye.

“This is the closest and most unpredictable presidential election that I have seen in my life,” said Kim Kyeong-gi, 86, who voted early because he was worried about coronavirus exposure on election day. “But since this election is so neck and neck, every vote matters, and I came out to cast mine.”

South Korea reported over 340,000 coronavirus cases on Wednesdayt, a record. With the omicron variant spreading rapidly, South Korea took special measures to allow those who are infected or in mandatory quarantine after arriving in South Korea to cast ballots after the general public voting period concludes at 6 p.m.

Wednesday’s election is a globally and domestically consequential contest, which will shape the future of Seoul’s relations with Pyongyang, Beijing, Washington and Tokyo amid South Korea’s growing cultural and economic influence and deepening domestic chasms over income and gender inequality.

The Democratic Party’s Lee is a former governor of Gyeonggi province, the country’s most populous, and built his persona as a troubleshooter and the first governor to offer coronavirus cash aid. Lee, who once said he aspired to be a “successful Bernie Sanders,” is known for leftist economic policies, including his universal basic income proposal.

Yoon, formerly the country’s top prosecutor, helped convict Park in her impeachment trial and has built his brand as an aggressive anti-corruption prosecutor. The nominee of the conservative People Power Party has proposed deregulation and a more hard-line approach to North Korea and China.

The economy and soaring housing prices are the top two issues for voters this election, polls show. Housing prices rose to an all-time high during the term of outgoing President Moon Jae-in. On Wednesday, several voters said they wanted to make sure there is a change in government because they are disappointed in the president’s record on housing.

Voters were divided on who has the best personal and professional credentials to solve South Korea’s growing inequality, noting the stark difference in personal backgrounds of both candidates: Lee worked his way up from a child laborer, and Yoon is the son of an affluent family and longtime prosecutor.

Choi Myung-soo, 88 and born and raised in the southeastern city of Busan, said on Wednesday his choice is the conservative candidate because the former prosecutor will “get rid of thieves” in the political establishment that he says have neglected the public’s economic woes.

But others said they wanted to see an experienced politician run the government, as opposed to Yoon, a first-timer who has been criticized for his gaffes on the campaign trail.

“I did worry about whom to support because I am worried about how unaffordable housing has become, which is especially concerning for someone like me because I have a child,” said Park Hyun-jung, 39, who came with her daughter to vote on Wednesday in Seongnam City, where Lee served as mayor.

“But I could not vote for the other candidate because I do not believe he is prepared to govern and live up to his promises,” she said, referring to Yoon.

Lee Jung-sik, 61, who voted with his family on Wednesday, said of Yoon: “He is within the top 1 percent of this country. How can he lead the country in the right way and understand what we are experiencing?”

Voters in their 20s are expected to be a swing bloc because they are less ideologically aligned with the parties than the older generations.

Choi Su-hyeok, 21, who voted for president for the first time, took a selfie in front of an early-voting station to mark the occasion. One of the campaign issues that Choi paid most attention to was defense policy because he has to serve his mandatory military service soon.