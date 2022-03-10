“Ukrenergo expects a safe corridor that will enable the reconstruction of the line to power Chornobyl,” it said in a Facebook post Thursday, using Ukraine’s spelling for the plant. “Our repair teams are ready to restore the line immediately, despite the threat of being shot by the enemy and are waiting for permission.”

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk also appealed in a video posted Thursday on Telegram for Russia to allow crews in to repair a “special power transmission line” that she said has been damaged.

“We demand that a repair team immediately be allowed access to get rid of the damage,” Vereshchuk said. “We ask the global community to focus its attention on this problem.”

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, a staunch ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, said Thursday he has instructed Belarusian specialists to ensure the power supply to the Chernobyl plant, the Belarusian BelTA news agency reported, according to Reuters.

Ukrenergo rejected the offer in an online post Thursday and said it did not need Belarusian assistance to repair the high-voltage lines.

“All the reports of the Russian and Belarusian media about the fixing/restoring of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant by Belarus are a provocation aimed at exacerbating the situation,” Ukrenergo said.

“We need a cease-fire and the admission of our repair teams, who have been waiting for approval to leave for repairs since yesterday. … Just stop the shelling and let our teams do their job!” the utility added.

Electricity is needed for cooling, ventilation and fire-extinguishing systems at the closed site. Emergency diesel generators are powering the plant for now but have limited fuel, according to Ukrenergo.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Wednesday demanded a cease-fire with Russia to allow for repairs.

He warned that after reserve diesel generators run out of fuel, “cooling systems of the storage facility for spent nuclear fuel will stop, making radiation leaks imminent.”

However, the International Atomic Energy Agency watchdog said Wednesday that the power loss “violates [a] key safety pillar on ensuring uninterrupted power supply,” but it added that “in this case IAEA sees no critical impact on safety.”

The U.N. agency said factors including the volume of cooling water at the Chernobyl site were “sufficient for effective heat removal without need for electrical supply.”

Officials at Ukraine’s state-run nuclear company Energoatom said in a post on Telegram Thursday that two of the four power lines at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the country’s largest and 340 miles southeast of Chernobyl, have also been “damaged by the occupiers.” It warned that if other two power lines are damaged, it could lead to a “catastrophe.”

“At the Zaporizhzhia NPP, which like Chernobyl is under the control of the occupying forces, personnel continue to work under the barrels of machine guns,” Energoatom head Petro Kotin told local media.

Nuclear experts have raised concerns about the conditions faced by the hundreds of technical employees and guards at both the Zaporizhzhia and Chernobyl sites as the Russian invasion continues, with reports of limited access to food, medicine and communications.

The IAEA also said Wednesday it has “lost data transmission from its safeguards systems” installed to monitor nuclear material at both the Chernobyl and Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plants. Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi tweeted that he was in Antalya, Turkey, on Thursday joining diplomatic officials to discuss the “urgent issue” of ensuring the safety and security at Ukraine’s nuclear facilities.

The Chernobyl catastrophe ranks as the world’s worst nuclear power plant accident, after explosions and fires in 1986 sent a huge radioactive cloud over parts of Europe and left contaminated soil and other fallout, which remains dangerous, at the plant site.

The Chernobyl zone is still one of the most radioactively contaminated places in the world despite being decommissioned. A small number of people still live in the area — mostly elderly Ukrainians who refused to evacuate. Robots inside the shelter work to dismantle the destroyed reactor and gather up radioactive waste. It is expected to take until 2064 to finish safely dismantling the reactors.

Last month, the Russian Defense Ministry confirmed that its forces had taken control of the area near the site as part of Russia’s wider invasion of Ukraine, sparking global alarm.