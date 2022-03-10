Nuclear experts have raised concerns about the conditions faced by employees at both facilities as their occupation continues. The International Atomic Energy Agency, a nuclear watchdog for the United Nations, says sufficient rest is a pillar of nuclear safety: Employees must be able to rest and work in regular shifts and be able to make decisions free of “undue pressure.”
The IAEA said Wednesday that the Chernobyl employees have been living “around the clock” inside the plant. The Chernobyl plant decommissioning team had been operating a scaled-back “downtime” service since Feb. 15 because of an outbreak of coronavirus cases among workers, its official website said.
“What really worries me is, there’s staff there, there are scientists working there. How are they doing? They dedicated their lives to protecting the world from the most contaminated area on Earth,” Lydia Zablotska, a professor of epidemiology and biostatistics at the University of California at San Francisco who has studied the health effects of radiation from the 1986 Chernobyl disaster, told The Post last month.
Russian troops, who captured the shuttered plant and its surrounding exclusion zone two weeks ago, disconnected it from Ukraine’s national power grid Wednesday, Ukrainian officials said, potentially jeopardizing the cooling of nuclear substances stored at the site and adding to the stress experienced by the plant workers.
“From day to day, we are seeing a worsening situation at the Chornobyl NPP, especially for radiation safety, and for the staff managing the facility under extremely difficult and challenging circumstances,” IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said in a statement, referring to the facility with its Ukrainian spelling.
He also urged the Russian troops overseeing the plant to respect radiation protocols and allow the Ukrainian workers to be rotated out.
The Biden administration has requested that the workers be immediately released from what White House press secretary Jen Psaki characterized as a “hostage” situation. During a briefing last month, Psaki said Russia’s “unlawful and dangerous decision” to keep the facility out of reach “could upend the routine civil service efforts required to maintain and protect the nuclear waste facilities.” (The only means of communication between the plant and the outside world is via email, according to Ukraine’s nuclear regulators.)
Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko made similar “hostage” comments about the Zaporizhzhia workers, saying in a Facebook post this week that Russian troops “compelled the plant’s management to record an address that they plan to use for propaganda purposes.” The employees of the station are “physically and psychologically exhausted,” Halushchenko said. “We call our international partners to take all measures to withdraw Russian occupation forces” from all Ukrainian nuclear facilities.
No elevated radiation level was reported in the days shortly after Russian troops captured the Chernobyl and Zaporizhzhia plants. But the IAEA said Tuesday that it had lost data transmission from the sites that normally allows outside monitoring of nuclear safety.
With the challenges of protecting Ukraine’s nuclear infrastructure looming over them, the workers at Chernobyl and Zaporizhzhia should be considered “Ukrainian patriots,” Energoatom’s Kotin said.
“They are waiting and counting on our army to come and expel these invaders. And it must be done. When we protect nuclear facilities, then we will protect the security of Ukraine for the future,” he added.
Zina Posen contributed to this report.