The gathering comes roughly two weeks after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the full-scale assault, beginning what has become a brutal, multi-front attack on Ukrainian cities and civilians. The aftermath has upended Europe’s post-war security architecture, but largely united the bloc — at least for now.
Moved by the urgent appeals of President Volodymyr Zelensky, E.U. countries came together quickly to hit Putin with “unprecedented” sanctions. The E.U. agreed to supply and finance arms for Ukraine — a first. It also decided to offer “temporary protection” to Ukrainians fleeing the fighting — another first.
But as E.U. leaders dine in splendor — and the public digests images of bombed maternity hospitals and the deadly siege of Mariupol — they will be faced with tough questions about what comes next.
The E.U. broke new ground by promising to supply and finance weapons for Ukraine, but a pledge from the E.U.'s top diplomat to send fighter jets quickly fell through with little explanation. Nobody seems sure what’s next.
Heads of state and government are likely to tout the decision to offer temporary protection to those fleeing the conflict. Ukrainian nationals will be able to live and work in Europe and will be eligible for school and social benefits. They will also bypass the asylum system that has left so many from Africa and the Middle East in years-long limbo.
Though Europe seems relatively united in its desire to help, there will no doubt be discussion about how to accommodate the roughly 2 million people who have Ukraine in two weeks.
Much of the conversation Thursday and Friday will be focused on the economic impact of sanctions and other measures. An E.U. proposal to drastically cut — though not ban — Russian gas imports is expected to leave countries scrambling to secure scarce supply and squabbling over burden-sharing.
“Our efforts are focused on the restoration of peace, but we must pay at least as much attention to the economic consequences,” Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in a statement ahead of the summit.
The U.S. this week banned all Russian imports of oil and gas, a move that some in Europe would like to match — but that Orban ruled out. “Our participation in these sanctions is out of the question. We continue to need gas and oil coming from Russia,” the statement said.
An elephant in the room throughout will be Zelensky’s urgent plea to join the union. In a recent to speech to the European Parliament, the Ukrainian leader all-but begged the bloc to let his country in. “Now we are fighting for survival,” he said in a virtual address. “But we are fighting also to be equal members of Europe.”
European lawmakers and officials greeted the speech with a standing ovation and kind words. But in the days since, it’s become clear that the E.U. nations are divided on what to do about Ukraine’s request, as well as similar bids from Georgia and Moldova, and seem to be seeking a way to say “no,” or at least, “not yet,” without saying so directly.
Asked Thursday whether the E.U. would consider offering Ukraine candidate status, a senior E.U. diplomat, speaking on the condition of anonymity to brief the press, insisted the timing was wrong. For now, the E.U. will make it clear that Ukraine is part of the “European family,” he said.
“As soon as things calm down,” he added. “We are going to put our money where our mouth is.”
Quentin Ariès in Brussels contributed to this report.