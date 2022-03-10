A Russian barrage has pummeled Mariupol, a key port city on the Sea of Azov, for days, thwarting efforts to shuttle residents out to safety after a siege choked off food, water and power supplies.

Story continues below advertisement

Evacuations from other encircled cities to different parts of Ukraine resumed Thursday, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said more than 60,000 people were evacuated a day earlier nationwide.

Advertisement

But in Mariupol, people sheltered in basements, bodies littered the streets, and the one functional hospital was at capacity, an adviser to the mayor’s office said Thursday. Local authorities have sought for days to deliver aid to the city and to open a corridor for civilians out of Mariupol, but they say shelling has prevented residents from leaving.

Video recorded Thursday and verified by The Washington Post shows the aftermath of an alleged attack by Russian forces in Mariupol. The footage, filmed near the city’s center, shows a handful of residents walking around the edge of a massive crater, surrounded by a heavily damaged apartment block and nearby shops that were blown out by an explosion. At least one blast is audible in the footage before the man filming and others nearby rush for cover.

Video filmed on March 10 in the city of Mariupol shows a massive crater in the center of the city. (Telegram)

The adviser to the Mariupol mayor’s office, Petro Andryushchenko, said 1,300 people have died in the city since Russian forces surrounded it and at least 3,000 have been injured. Authorities say rescue workers have been unable to collect all the bodies and determine the toll. With the city cut off from the outside world, it was not possible to verify the figures independently.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“Nine days without food, warmth, and dead bodies everywhere on the street,” Andryushchenko told The Washington Post. “What can be worse than this? The only hospital that’s left [is] filled to the brim with people.”

A Mariupol city council statement to The Post said 43 people were buried in what it described as the city’s first mass grave in the conflict. It said they were buried in a location “relatively safe” from shelling because of the risks in other cemeteries and neighborhoods of the city. Footage from the Associated Press showed men wrapping bodies in shrouds or body bags and piling them up inside a trench.

As the toll in Mariupol mounted, Russia’s foreign minister and his Ukrainian counterpart failed to find common ground at a meeting in Turkey, their first high-level talks since the invasion.

Meanwhile, European leaders were set to meet in Versailles, west of Paris, to discuss the next steps in their coordinated response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, including efforts to reduce their dependence on Russian oil and gas.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The United Nations said Wednesday that 516 civilians were confirmed killed in Ukraine and more than 900 injured since the Russian invasion, but it said the count is incomplete and is undoubtedly much higher.

The Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights noted recent “allegations of hundreds of civilian casualties” in Mariupol and other cities but said those figures were not included in its tally and “are being further corroborated.”

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Thursday, without evidence, that the maternity hospital was housing Ukrainian fighters and that no women or children were in the building.

Videos and photos of the aftermath show children and injured pregnant women being led away from the hospital after an attack that Ukraine’s Zelensky called an “atrocity.”

Story continues below advertisement

“What kind of country is this, the Russian Federation, which is afraid of hospitals and maternity hospitals and destroys them?” he said in a video address late Wednesday.

Advertisement

The attack drew condemnation from Western leaders including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who described it on Twitter as “depraved,” while Britain’s armed forces minister called it “a war crime.” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said, “It is horrifying to see.” United Nations Secretary General António Guterres said the hospital attack was “horrific” and called for an end to the bloodshed.

“I am horrified by the reported attack today on a maternity hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine — an attack which reportedly left young children and women in labor buried beneath the rubble of destroyed buildings,” Catherine Russell, the executive director of UNICEF, the U.N.agency for children, said in a statement. “This attack, if confirmed, underscores the horrific toll this war is exacting on Ukraine’s children and families.”