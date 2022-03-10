The incident is the latest in a string of attacks underscoring the conflict’s civilian toll. The World Health Organization said there have been 18 attacks on health facilities, health workers and ambulances since the Russian invasion began, resulting in 10 deaths. The conditions, with patients crowded into basement shelters, are viewed by health experts as a petri dish for the spread of infectious diseases.
In the United States, House lawmakers on Wednesday approved new humanitarian, economic and military assistance to Ukraine worth approximately $14 billion — money intended to deliver military support, respond to the emerging refugee crisis, bolster NATO allies and enforce sanctions against Russia and its political elite. The bill still requires a vote in the Senate.
Here's what to know
Philippines to proceed with purchase of Russian helicopters despite war in Ukraine
The Philippines will proceed with the purchase of 17 Russian transport helicopters for about $250 million despite Russia’s ongoing attacks on Ukraine, the Southeast Asian nation’s defense secretary said Wednesday, poking a hole in the United States’ hopes of maximizing economic pressure on Moscow.
The move comes despite the Philippines being one of the 141 countries to vote for a resolution in the United Nations General Assembly this month that demanded Russia end military operations in Ukraine, and although it is a treaty ally of the United States.
A down payment on the helicopters was made before Russia began its military incursion into Ukraine on Feb. 24, according to remarks by Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana that were confirmed by the Philippine Department of National Defense. The Philippines plans to receive the first batch of Russian-made Mi-17 choppers in a few years, the Associated Press reported.
Compared with the financial damage expected to be inflicted on Russia by Western sanctions, the Philippine payment into the Kremlin’s coffers is a relatively small sum. But Manila’s decision to keep buying Russian weapons reflects a broader dilemma for some American allies in Asia that do not have the budgets of the Pentagon or wealthier democracies.
The Philippine defense budget for 2020 was about $3.7 billion, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) think tank. That figure was less than 1 percent of the $714 billion the Pentagon spent in the 2020 fiscal year.
Russia offers countries such as the Philippines a way to modernize their armed forces on a budget by selling cheaper weapons. Moscow’s arm sales to Southeast Asia from 2000 to 2019 amounted to $10.7 billion, according to SIPRI. The United States sold $7.86 billion worth of arms in the region during the same period.
E.U. sanctions demand Google block Russian state media from search results
The European Union has told Google to wipe Russian state media organizations RT and Sputnik from search results in Europe as part of its sanctions on the two entities, a sharp escalation in government attempts to shut down Russian propaganda on tech platforms and sparking fresh concerns regarding regulation of free speech.
Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and Google’s YouTube all said last week they would block posts from Russian state media accounts in Europe, responding to public pressure and government requests. An official order from the E.U. banning the “broadcast” of RT and Sputnik came on March 2, but it was not clear immediately how it applied to Internet companies.
Now, a document uploaded by Google to a database of government requests shows E.U. officials explaining how the order applies not just to the social media accounts of RT and Sputnik, but also to search results and to posts from individuals who “reproduce” content from the two media organizations on any social media platform.
Gas prices are hitting new highs. Here's why — and how long the surge could last.
Gas prices have hit record highs in recent days as reactions to Russia’s assault on Ukraine diminish the availability of crude oil and create a stark imbalance between supply and demand.
The cost per gallon of gasoline in the United States hovered around $4.30 on Wednesday, shattering a record of $4.10 set just before the financial crisis in 2008, according to the price-tracking service GasBuddy. In the first week of March, prices rose by about $0.49 — roughly 14 percent.
Customers filling up their tanks are expressing frustration with the increased cost of commuting to work, dropping off their children at school or driving to visit family members. Amid the fallout from the invasion by Russia, the world’s top oil exporter, the economic pain is unlikely to end soon.
Video: Oligarchs and the future of Russia, with Pavel Khodorkovskiy
Pavel Khodorkovskiy is the son of a Russian oligarch-turned-dissident who was famously jailed for a decade on charges of fraud and tax evasion after posing a political threat to President Putin. On Wednesday, Khodorkovskiy joined Washington Post Live for a conversation about the latest news out of Ukraine, how the sanctions are affecting oligarchs and what the invasion means for young Russians.
Satellite images show flooding north of Kyiv in possible sign of 'hydraulic warfare'
Early in Russia’s invasion, Ukrainian soldiers and civilians scrambled to assemble their defenses and sought to make moving through the country as difficult as possible for Moscow’s forces.
They blew up bridges, used buses as roadblocks and welded homemade “Czech hedgehogs” to repel Russian tanks. And, according to a new set of satellite images, they may have also used one of the world’s oldest methods of fortification: water.
Photographs captured by Planet Labs PBC, an American firm, and other researchers appear to show a large expanse of flooded land north of Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital. In a pair of before-and-after images, taken on Feb. 22 and Feb. 28, the swath of territory becomes significantly more sodden.
The Washington Post was not able to confirm that the flooding was intentional, but Planet Labs said it consulted analysts who believe it was deliberate. If so, it would be the latest example of a centuries-old practice.
“When you’re defending, you’re trying to use what you have,” said Marta Kepe, a senior defense analyst at Rand Corp. “Throughout history, we have multiple examples where countries or military actors have built fortification lines — walls, trenches, fortresses and bunkers. But often we forget that rivers, marshes and water-based defense lines can also be used.”
If it is intentional, Kepe added, “that may be what Ukrainians are trying to do — use water to prevent Russian forces from getting close to Kyiv.”
The inundated area is just north of Kyiv on the bank of the Dnieper River, somewhat to the east of where a 40-mile convoy of Russian troops has been idling for days. U.S. officials have credited this stall-out in part to Ukrainian efforts to slow it down.
Geolocaction of the flooded area by #Ukrainian troops. https://t.co/jMKmaN4Ozf https://t.co/3Ur3miUxcv pic.twitter.com/49YEkkB3WZ— Wim Zwijnenburg (@wammezz) March 5, 2022
Deliberate flooding during combat — either to erect a barrier or destroy an area — is known as “hydraulic warfare,” and it has often been used to supplement a defensive strategy, Kepe said.
House approves $14 billion in aid for Ukraine, stiff new economic penalties for Russia
House lawmakers approved a sweeping, roughly $1.5 trillion spending package on Wednesday that would fund the U.S. government and stave off a potential shutdown, while provisioning a slew of new humanitarian, economic and military assistance to Ukraine.
The bipartisan outcome capped off a tumultuous day on Capitol Hill that nearly imperiled a long-sought, hard-fought compromise only days before a critical fiscal deadline. Alongside it, Democrats and Republicans adopted a separate yet related measure to levy economic punishments against Russia for its invasion, including limits on its oil exports, much as President Biden had announced this week.
Both bills still require a vote in the Senate, which must act on the spending package before midnight Friday otherwise Washington will grind to a halt.
Pentagon rules out sending warplanes to Ukraine, says benefit would be 'low'
The Pentagon on Wednesday firmly ruled out any U.S. participation in efforts to supplement Ukraine’s inventory of fighter aircraft, warning that such a step could be seen by Russia as “escalatory” while assessing any potential benefit would be “low.”
“We do not support the transfer,” the Defense Department’s chief spokesman, John Kirby, told reporters at the Pentagon, citing intelligence suggesting that the United States taking such steps at this time could be a “mistake.” In a separate statement, Gen. Tod D. Wolters, head of U.S. European Command, labeled the prospect of sending additional jets to Ukraine “high-risk and low gain.”
The debate over equipping Ukraine with warplanes has grown more urgent in recent days, with President Volodymyr Zelensky appealing to NATO member countries for help establishing a no-fly zone — or at least supplying Kyiv with the means to better police its skies alone. On Tuesday, the Pentagon quashed a Polish proposal to put its Soviet-origin MiG-29s in Germany to be used by the United States in aiding the Ukrainian war effort.
A new iron curtain descends on Russia amid its invasion of Ukraine
An economic and cultural iron curtain is descending on Russia as President Vladimir Putin proceeds with his invasion of Ukraine, reversing decades of integration with Western economies and threatening to isolate Russians to an extent unseen since the Soviet era.
The dramatic severing is the result of punishing restrictions put in place by the United States and Europe, including bans on Russian aircraft flying in Western airspace and sanctions on the central bank. It has been compounded by a voluntary exodus of international companies from the Russian market.
But the isolation is also a function of the repressive measures Putin has taken at home. Those moves have curbed the free flow of information online, contained public protest and sent thousands of Russians fleeing abroad, fearing the possibility of martial law, conscription or closed borders in a country careening toward a more severe form of authoritarianism.
“As Putin tries to reduce Ukraine to rubble, he is also turning Russia into a prison,” Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said during testimony to Congress on Tuesday.