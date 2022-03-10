Early in Russia’s invasion, Ukrainian soldiers and civilians scrambled to assemble their defenses and sought to make moving through the country as difficult as possible for Moscow’s forces.

They blew up bridges, used buses as roadblocks and welded homemade “Czech hedgehogs” to repel Russian tanks. And, according to a new set of satellite images, they may have also used one of the world’s oldest methods of fortification: water.

Photographs captured by Planet Labs PBC, an American firm, and other researchers appear to show a large expanse of flooded land north of Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital. In a pair of before-and-after images, taken on Feb. 22 and Feb. 28, the swath of territory becomes significantly more sodden.

The Washington Post was not able to confirm that the flooding was intentional, but Planet Labs said it consulted analysts who believe it was deliberate. If so, it would be the latest example of a centuries-old practice.

“When you’re defending, you’re trying to use what you have,” said Marta Kepe, a senior defense analyst at Rand Corp. “Throughout history, we have multiple examples where countries or military actors have built fortification lines — walls, trenches, fortresses and bunkers. But often we forget that rivers, marshes and water-based defense lines can also be used.”

If it is intentional, Kepe added, “that may be what Ukrainians are trying to do — use water to prevent Russian forces from getting close to Kyiv.”

The inundated area is just north of Kyiv on the bank of the Dnieper River, somewhat to the east of where a 40-mile convoy of Russian troops has been idling for days. U.S. officials have credited this stall-out in part to Ukrainian efforts to slow it down.