Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned as an “atrocity” a Russian airstrike that tore through a maternity hospital in the besieged coastal city of Mariupol on Wednesday, injuring at least 17 staff members and patients.

“What kind of country is this, Russia, which is afraid of hospitals and maternity hospitals and destroys them?” the president said in a late-night video address, appearing close to tears.

The incident is the latest in a string of attacks underscoring the conflict’s civilian toll. The World Health Organization said there have been 18 attacks on health facilities, health workers and ambulances since the Russian invasion began, resulting in 10 deaths. The conditions, with patients crowded into basement shelters, are viewed by health experts as a petri dish for the spread of infectious diseases.

In the United States, House lawmakers on Wednesday approved new humanitarian, economic and military assistance to Ukraine worth approximately $14 billion — money intended to deliver military support, respond to the emerging refugee crisis, bolster NATO allies and enforce sanctions against Russia and its political elite. The bill still requires a vote in the Senate.

Here’s what to know

  • About 1,000 people trapped for days in the area around a nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine were evacuated Wednesday night. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that despite skepticism of Russia’s promised temporary cease-fires and scattered reports of continued shelling, about 35,000 people were evacuated that day from conflict areas via three humanitarian corridors.
  • White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday that Russia’s claims that there are “alleged U.S. biological weapons labs and chemical weapons development in Ukraine” are false. Russian officials had made several claims accusing the United States of developing such weapons in Ukraine.
  • Russian troops on Wednesday continued efforts to bombard and encircle Ukraine’s two largest cities, Kyiv and Kharkiv, and they have surrounded Mariupol. Russia does not appear to control enough terrain around Odessa to launch an immediate attack on the southern port city.
  • Ukraine’s confirmed civilian casualty count rose Wednesday, the United Nations reported. Since Russia’s invasion began, at least 516 people have been killed, including 37 children, and more than 900 others have been injured. However, the true toll probably is much higher.