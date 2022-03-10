Abramovich, whom the government said is worth more than £9 billion (more than $12.2 billion), recently announced he was selling the London-based Chelsea soccer club.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, “There can be no safe havens for those who have supported Putin’s vicious assault on Ukraine. Today’s sanctions are the latest step in the UK’s unwavering support for the Ukrainian people. We will be ruthless in pursuing those who enable the killing of civilians, destruction of hospitals and illegal occupation of sovereign allies.”
Oleg Deripaska, a former business parter of Abramovich, was also on the sanctions list. Others on the sanctions list include Igor Sechin, the chief executive of Rosneft; Andrey Kostin, chairman of VTB bank; Alexei Miller, the chief executive officer of energy company Gazprom; Nikolai Tokarev, president of the Russia state-owned pipeline company Transneft; and Dmitri Lebedev, chairman of the board of directors of Bank Rossiya.
British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said, “Today’s sanctions show once again that oligarchs and kleptocrats have no place in our economy or society. With their close links to Putin they are complicit in his aggression. The blood of the Ukrainian people is on their hands. They should hang their heads in shame.”