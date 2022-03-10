Abramovich, whom the government said is worth more than 9 billion pounds (more than $12.2 billion), recently announced he was selling the London-based Chelsea soccer club.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “There can be no safe havens for those who have supported [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s vicious assault on Ukraine. Today’s sanctions are the latest step in the U.K.’s unwavering support for the Ukrainian people. We will be ruthless in pursuing those who enable the killing of civilians, destruction of hospitals and illegal occupation of sovereign allies.”
Oleg Deripaska, a former business partner of Abramovich, is also on the sanctions list. Others on the list include Igor Sechin, chief executive of Rosneft; Andrey Kostin, chairman of VTB bank; Alexei Miller, chief executive officer of energy company Gazprom; Nikolai Tokarev, president of the Russia state-owned pipeline company Transneft; and Dmitri Lebedev, chairman of the board of directors of Bank Rossiya.
The British government said that the seven Russians slapped with sanctions on Thursday have a collective net worth of around 15 billion pounds ($19.8 billion).
British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said: “Today’s sanctions show once again that oligarchs and kleptocrats have no place in our economy or society. With their close links to Putin they are complicit in his aggression. The blood of the Ukrainian people is on their hands. They should hang their heads in shame.”
Sports Secretary Nadine Dorries said that the sanctions on Abramovich will “obviously have a direct impact” on the soccer club Chelsea and its fans.
She said the British government is issuing a “special license” that would allow Chelsea, one of the top teams in England’s Premier League, to continue to operate.
The license will allow “staff to be paid and existing ticket holders to attend matches while, crucially, depriving Abramovich of benefiting from his ownership of the club,” she said. “I know this brings some uncertainty, but the government will work with the league and clubs to keep football being played while ensuring sanctions hit those intended.”