The verdict, which came a few days after a similar police shooting in Darwin, sparked dueling scenes of sadness and joy outside the courthouse.

Fatal shootings by police are relatively rare in Australia, a nation of 25 million people. Only six people were shot dead by officers in the fiscal year that ended in June. But the case has also dovetailed with growing concerns over deaths of Indigenous people in custody, in a country still reckoning with race and its colonial past.

No police officer ever has been convicted of murdering an Indigenous person in Australia. Some legal experts and activists saw Rolfe’s prosecution as a litmus test for whether the justice system was willing to take seriously Indigenous deaths in custody.

The trial has also provided a rare window for most Australians into life in remote Indigenous communities such as Yuendumu, which are among the poorest parts of the country and often have been the site of tension between White officers and Aboriginal residents.

Underscoring those issues was the stark contrast between the two young men involved. Rolfe, a decorated officer and army veteran, comes from a well-known family in Australia’s wealthy capital. Walker was an orphan from one of the nation’s poorest communities whose life had been marred by misfortune and misconduct.

During the trial, prosecutors tried to paint Rolfe as a “gung-ho” officer who wanted to see “action” by serving in the Australian army in Afghanistan, undergoing private weapons training in the United States and joining the Northern Territory Police Force, in which he volunteered for tactical response teams.

As part of one of those tactical response teams, Rolfe, then 28, traveled to the small town of Yuendumu on Nov. 9, 2019. Prosecutor Philip Strickland argued the officer had made it his “sole mission and preoccupation” to arrest Walker after repeatedly watching a video of the teenager brandishing an ax during a previous arrest attempt. Strickland said Rolfe and his team ignored a plan to arrest Walker while he was sleeping – a claim the officers denied – and instead went in search of the teenager.

They quickly found him inside a relative’s house. Despite the ax incident, Rolfe and his partner walked in, stopped Walker and asked him to identify himself. Walker resisted arrest and stabbed Rolfe in the shoulder with a small pair of scissors. The officer then fired one shot into the teen at close range. As another officer wrestled with Walker, Rolfe then fired two more shots point-blank into the teenager’s torso, one of which was fatal.

Much of the trial centered around body camera footage of the incident, and the 2.6 seconds between the first and second shots.

Prosecutors conceded that Rolfe was justified in firing the first bullet. Instead, they argued that the fatal second and third shots were unnecessary and unreasonable, as the other officer allegedly had Walker under control.

But Rolfe, who took the stand near the end of the trial, claimed Walker was never fully restrained and still posed a threat. He said he was simply responding to save his partner, who he believed was being stabbed.

Body-camera video from constables Zachary Rolfe and Adam Eberl shows the 2.6 seconds between gunshots in the 2019 fatal shooting of Kumanjayi Walker in Yuendum, Australia. (Northern Territory Supreme Court)

Prosecutors led the jury through several slow-motion examinations of the body camera footage, including the moments afterward, when Rolfe told his partner, “It’s all good. He was stabbing me. He was stabbing you."

“You said [that] to justify what you had just done, didn’t you?” Strickland asked Rolfe. “Because, Constable, you had gone too far. You knew you had been too gung-ho.”

“Incorrect,” Rolfe replied repeatedly.

The prosecutor also said Rolfe lied when claiming Walker had put his hand on his gun, pointing out that Rolfe had never mentioned it to anyone after the incident. Rolfe said he didn’t mention it because it seemed less important than the stabbing.

In his closing argument, Strickland sought to portray Walker’s death as the result of the police officer’s single-minded focus on arresting the teen, which invited confrontation.

“He did not want to cordon and contain,” Strickland said. “He didn’t want to negotiate a surrender. His mind-set was, at that time, if there was to be any resistance by Kumanjayi Walker, any presentation of a weapon by Kumanjayi Walker, he would draw his firearm and be prepared to use it.”

In his closing argument, however, defense attorney David Edwardson portrayed the case against Rolfe as “flawed” and even politically motivated.

“This case is tragic,” he said. “A young man lost his life and a young, courageous police officer has been charged with the most serious charge known to the criminal law… without any proper investigation, and that, you might think, is a disgrace.”

Edwardson said the blame for the shooting fell not on Rolfe, who had followed his training, but on Walker.

“He was dangerous,” he said. “He was violent. And in many respects, he was the author of his own misfortune.”

Rolfe sat with his parents on one side of the courtroom during closing arguments, with Walker’s relatives on the other. More than a dozen people had made the 1,000-mile trip from Yuendumu, in Central Australia, to Darwin for the trial after it had been moved because of concerns that public meetings and rallies had polluted the jury pool in Alice Springs.

A reminder of the case’s broader context and potential impact came on Tuesday when, as prosecutors began their closing arguments, a Northern Territory police officer shot a young Indigenous man who was allegedly holding a spear, according to local media. The man, also 19, remains in critical condition.

Signs of stress began to appear the day before the verdict, when Justice John Burns read a note from a juror saying another member of the 12-person panel was “extremely emotional,” crying, and “not focusing on the facts but rather what-ifs.” Burns had previously warned the jury not to let “emotion or sympathy” guide them.