Chinese Premier Li Keqiang did not directly address the outbreak during his news conference Friday marking the end of the annual meeting of the National People’s Congress. Questions are submitted in advance by journalists and handpicked.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Asked whether China had a road map to reopen its borders to international travel, Li said national covid policy would react to the evolving nature of the pandemic and attempt to “ensure normal manufacturing and orderly living.”

Containment measures aimed at halting the most recent outbreak in the northeastern city of Jilin drew widespread criticism this week after students at the Jilin University of Agricultural Science and Technology were locked in school buildings without basic living necessities.

One student described chaotic scenes of crying students, many running a fever, calling teachers who didn’t know what to do, according to a post on the microblog Weibo that was forwarded nearly 200,000 times before being deleted. Some were barred from leaving their dorms to go to the toilet.

Following the outcry, the head of the university’s party committee was dismissed. The governor of Jilin province, Han Jun, called for swift containment of the college clusters, after which 300 buses carried some 6,500 students away to centralized quarantine facilities in seven cities. On Friday, the 9 million residents of Jilin’s capital, Changchun, were told to avoid unnecessary movement, with all neighborhoods implementing a registration system to limit unapproved visitors.

The incident reflects a constant tension in China’s covid strategy: an unwillingness to adopt a policy of mitigating the risk of the virus, while accepting that it cannot be eliminated. China’s policy of curbing nationwide spread is generally popular, but the regular instances of extreme local government enforcement are not.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

In recent months, China has begun inching away from its initial policy of elimination even after the arrival of the more transmissible omicron variant. Zeng Guang, a government adviser at the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, announced last month that Beijing was developing a road map toward “coexistence” with the virus.

Few additional details of the plan were announced during the legislative session, but Li, the premier, called the pandemic the “biggest challenge” the Chinese economy has faced in his second term, adding that the government has spared no efforts in tackling the problem.

He also confirmed that he would step down from the premiership later this year when his term ends at a twice-per-decade political meeting where Chinese President Xi Jinping is widely expected to stay on for a third term, breaking precedent.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The six-day set-piece of carefully scripted political pageantry provided few signals that a sudden shift in China’s approach toward the virus was imminent. Over the weekend, Xi urged that lawmakers must “draw the line” at allowing large-scale coronavirus outbreaks.

Zhang Wenhong, a well-known infectious-disease expert, interpreted Xi’s remarks as recognizing that — while covid cases will always remain — the overall goal is still to keep them as low as possible and avoid overburdening the health-care system.

“That way we can use precision containment to keep people’s lives as normal as possible,” he wrote on Weibo.