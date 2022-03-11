Air raid sirens sounded repeatedly across numerous Ukrainian cities overnight, as people continue to flee the Russian assault. More than 2.3 million refugees have left Ukraine since Feb. 24, according to the United Nations, with 80,000 alone fleeing from areas north and east of Kyiv through humanitarian corridors in the past two days, according to a senior Ukrainian official.
While Ukrainian refugees have been welcomed across the continent, the European Union has held off on quickly granting Kyiv membership. European leaders said late Thursday that they had asked the E.U.’s executive arm to review Ukraine’s application, but that the bloc would also immediately “further strengthen our bonds and deepen our partnership to support Ukraine in pursuing its European path.”
Meanwhile, the lumbering Russian military convoy that was stalled for days on the outskirts of Kyiv appears to be dispersing and redeploying, according to satellite images taken Thursday. Some equipment from the convoy was seen repositioned about 20 miles from the capital, with artillery set up in firing position. Britain warned that Russia could be seeking to reposition its troops to launch attacks against Kyiv.
Here's what to know
Biden will seek to end normal trade relations between U.S. and Russia
President Biden on Friday is set to call on Congress to end normal trade relations between the United States and Russia, opening the door for the administration to impose new tariffs in response to the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine.
The United States is set to announce the move in tandem with the Group of Seven countries and the European Union, according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the still unannounced plans. The effort marks a further escalation in the global strategy to impose maximum economic pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Twitter to label posts from Belarus-owned media outlets
Twitter plans to add labels to state-owned media outlets from Belarus, the latest effort by Silicon Valley companies to limit the spread of pro-Russian propaganda on their platforms.
Twitter has been labeling tweets that include links from Russian state-controlled media. Those labels, the company said, have reduced the reach of these channels by 30 percent. They tell users that the news outlet is controlled by a particular government, so users understand that the content reflects that government’s viewpoint.
Now Twitter will add those labels to content from about 15 media outlets controlled by Belarus, a close Russian ally in the region.
Facebook, TikTok and YouTube blocked Russian state-owned media outlets in Europe late last month after requests from governments there.
Ukraine says Russia has expanded attacks into its west
Ukrainian authorities said Russian forces carried out strikes overnight Thursday in two cities located in western Ukraine, as well as in Dnipro, in central Ukraine, amid fears that the Kremlin could be seeking to expand a military assault that has been largely concentrated elsewhere.
Officials in Lutsk and Ivano-Frankivsk said the two cities — situated close to NATO members Poland, Hungary and Slovakia — were hit with multiple explosions. The mayor of Lutsk said in a video that the local airport came under Russian attack and at least one person was killed. Ruslan Martsinkiv, mayor of Ivano-Frankivsk, urged residents to head to air raid shelters in the early morning after sirens apparently failed to go off.
Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted Friday that Dnipro was also attacked. According to the state emergency response agency, a kindergarten, an apartment building and a nearby shoe factory were hit. The specifics of the claim could not be immediately independently confirmed.
“Ukrainian big cities are again subjected to devastating blows,” Podolyak said. “Russia’s destructive war against civilians and major cities continues.”
Kazakhstan, a Russian ally, says it will send medical aid to Ukraine
Kazakhstan, a Central Asian nation that is closely allied with Russia, has said it will send more than 80 tons of humanitarian aid to Ukraine.
The country will dispatch medical supplies worth about $2.25 million after receiving a request from Kyiv, Kazakhstan said in a statement posted on the website of its embassy in Brussels. The move comes after Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said his country was ready to send humanitarian aid in a phone call this week with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.
Kazakhstan was one of the 35 countries to abstain from the U.N. General Assembly vote on a resolution that demanded Russia withdraw its forces from Ukraine. The resolution passed with 141 countries voting in favor and five, including Russia, voting against. Kazakhstan, like Ukraine, was part of the former Soviet Union and has attempted to build a national identity distinct from its Russian-ruled past.
Mass demonstrations erupted in Kazakhstan earlier this year, partly because of public frustration with the country’s sclerotic and authoritarian political system. Kazakhstan is a member of a defense alliance helmed by Russia, which led a contingent of 2,500 troops that deployed to Kazakhstan to help quell the deadly protests.
Stalled Russian convoy appears to disperse and reposition near Kyiv
A large, lumbering convoy of Russian military vehicles that was stalled for days near the Hostomel airport, on the northwestern outskirts of Kyiv, appears to be dispersing and redeploying, according to satellite images taken Thursday morning local time.
The images, captured and distributed by U.S. firm Maxar Technologies, indicate that some of these Russian forces have been repositioned to towns including Berestyanka and Ivankiv. In Lubyanka, about 20 miles from the center of Kyiv, Russian military equipment is shown deployed along tree lines, with towed artillery set up in firing position. On Friday morning, the British Defence Ministry said that Russia appeared to be re-posturing its troops and could soon launch new operations against Kyiv.
The Pentagon assessed Thursday that the lead of the column was about nine miles from Kyiv’s center, down from about 12 for the past several days. A senior U.S. defense official described the movement of the column as “creeping,” and said it is “very difficult” to predict how long it could take for Russian forces to make more serious movement.
Since the early days of Moscow’s invasion, Ukrainian soldiers and volunteers have dug trenches and set up positions and equipment — including an antiaircraft gun — to prepare for the potential arrival of Russian troops in the capital. But this extended parade of Russian armored vehicles, tanks and towed artillery — originally 40 miles long — failed to make significant advances toward Kyiv, probably because of logistical failures on the Russian side as well as Ukrainian attacks on some parts of the convoy.
Russia likely to renew its offensive, including against Kyiv, U.K. says
Russia is likely to renew its offensive “in the coming days,” including against Kyiv, the U.K. Defense Ministry said Friday in its daily intelligence update. Russian forces are still making “limited progress,” partly because of logistical problems and strong Ukrainian resistance, it added.
Troops have been surrounding and bombarding Ukraine’s capital city for days. Ukrainian forces have held out so far, in one of Europe’s worst land battles since World War II.
Russia appears to have made slower than planned advances in its invasion of Ukraine, which began Feb. 24. Russian detachments have suffered roughly 500 deaths, with 1,600 wounded, Moscow has said. Ukraine has said Russian casualties are above 12,000.
Putin would bring 'more economic pain' by seizing foreign firms' assets, White House says
Russia’s proposal to nationalize foreign-owned businesses that have fled the country over its invasion of Ukraine may “ultimately result in even more economic pain” for Moscow, White House press secretary Jen Psaki tweeted Thursday.
We have seen reports that Russia may be considering seizing the assets of U.S. and international companies that have announced plans to suspend operations in Russia or to withdraw from the Russian market.— Jen Psaki (@PressSec) March 11, 2022
Calling such a decision “lawless,” Psaki said seizing foreign companies’ assets would make it even harder for Russia to attract future investment. While American and international firms should decide for themselves whether to suspend or exit the Russian market, she said, the Biden administration welcomes the departures because they indicate that the business world wants “no part of Russia’s war of choice against Ukraine.”
In the past two weeks, international brands in the consumer, tech and financial sectors have announced Russian boycotts, leaving the Kremlin possibly unnerved about the blowback on employment opportunities as well as other economic woes inflicted by the corporate exodus. Russian President Vladimir Putin has endorsed the bid to take over foreign-owned property, and the Russian parliament will discuss it in a Friday session.
Major companies that have recently halted operations in Russia or severed ties with Russia-based clients include Goldman Sachs, Boeing and McDonald’s.
Map: Russia's latest advances in Ukraine
Russian forces remain stalled around Kyiv and are suffering similar setbacks in their attempts to seize Sumy in the north and Mykolaiv in the south.
Meanwhile, the siege and bombardment of Mariupol continue, causing a humanitarian crisis its mayor likened to “Armageddon.”
Russia considers nationalizing Western businesses that have closed over Ukraine invasion
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday endorsed a plan to nationalize foreign-owned businesses that flee the country over its invasion of Ukraine, reflecting the Kremlin’s alarm over job losses and other economic pain the exodus is inflicting.
Putin’s approval of the plan, scheduled to be discussed in Russia’s parliament Friday, came as Goldman Sachs said it was “winding down” its business in Russia, following hundreds of other Western firms that have closed or suspended operations.
About 80,000 have recently fled areas under Russian siege, Ukrainian official says
In the past two days, more than 80,000 civilians have evacuated from Ukrainian urban areas under siege from the Russian military, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said in a video news conference posted on Telegram.
About 60,000 residents in cities in Ukraine’s northeastern regions, including Sumy, have fled, she said. An additional 20,000 have left towns immediately northwest of Kyiv, including from an orphanage and a maternity ward in Vorzel, an area that lies four miles from the capital, she added.
A “real humanitarian catastrophe” is unfolding in Mariupol, the seaside city that has suffered from Russian attacks on civilian centers, the deputy prime minister said. Attempts to deliver supplies have failed, she added.
She also repeated pleas for outside powers to set up a no-fly zone in Ukraine. The West has so far refused, concerned about the potential for a broader war that could involve nuclear weapons.
“The whole world saw the airstrikes that destroyed the maternity ward,” Vereshchuk said, referring to Russia’s assault on a maternity hospital in Mariupol this week that left three people dead, including a child. “Close the skies over Ukraine.”
More than 2.3 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion last month, with the majority fleeing to Poland, according to the United Nations’ refugee agency.
Senior U.S. officials call for Russia to be investigated for war crimes
Senior U.S. officials on Thursday denounced the Russian military’s attacks on civilians, with some accusing the Kremlin of committing war crimes.
When asked at a news conference alongside the Polish president whether Washington would support an international investigation into alleged Russian war crimes in Ukraine, Vice President Harris said “absolutely.”
She called the attack on a maternity hospital in Mariupol this week an atrocity and said that any intentional attack on innocent civilians is a “violation” of international norms and laws.
Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, told the BBC’s “Newshour” that Russia’s aggression against Ukraine constituted war crimes. Avril Haines, the director of national intelligence, told lawmakers Thursday that Russian forces were “at the very least operating with reckless disregard for the safety of civilians.”
The International Criminal Court can investigate and prosecute people accused of war crimes such as genocide. Although Ukraine and Russia have not ratified the Rome Statute, the court’s founding document, Kyiv has twice said it would accept the court’s jurisdiction in its territory for alleged acts committed since November 2013.
Russians accused of bombarding weary Mariupol as diplomatic efforts stall
ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine — Officials in Ukraine’s southern city of Mariupol accused Russian forces of bombarding the besieged seaside hub Thursday, amid international condemnation of a strike a day earlier that tore through a maternity hospital, killing at least three people and injuring 17.
As the war entered its third week, there were scant signs that the catastrophe with global implications would end anytime soon. High-level talks between Ukraine’s foreign minister and his Russian counterpart dissolved Thursday without any progress, nixing hopes of a cease-fire as the number of civilian casualties rises. Russian President Vladimir Putin signaled that — even though the economic consequences for his country were devastating — he intended to stay the course.