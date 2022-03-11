In the last two days, more than 80,000 civilians have evacuated from Ukrainian urban areas under siege from the Russian military, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said in a video news conference posted on Telegram.

Around 60,000 residents in the cities in Ukraine’s northeastern regions, including the city of Sumy, have fled, she said. An additional 20,000 people have left towns immediately northwest of Kyiv, including those in an orphanage and a maternity ward in Vorzel, an area that lies four miles from the capital, she added.

A “real humanitarian catastrophe” is unfolding in Mariupol, the seaside city that has suffered from Russian attacks on civilian centers, the deputy prime minister said. Attempts to deliver supplies have failed, she added.

She also repeated pleas for outside powers to set up no-fly zones in Ukraine. The West has so far refused, concerned that such a move could result in a broader war that could involve nuclear weapons.

“The whole world saw the airstrikes that destroyed the maternity ward,” Vereshchuk said, referring to Russia’s airstrike on a maternity hospital in Mariupol this week that left three people dead, including a child. “Close the skies over Ukraine.”