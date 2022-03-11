Fears are mounting that the catastrophe unfolding in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol — where Russian forces have struck a hospital and other civilian infrastructure — could be a sign of things to come in Chernihiv.

The northern Ukrainian city has been under intense bombardment, and the Pentagon said Thursday that Chernihiv, like Mariupol, appears to have been isolated by Russian troops. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a defiant address early Friday morning that he would keep up efforts to fight for the city.

Air raid sirens sounded repeatedly across numerous Ukrainian cities overnight, as people continue to flee the Russian assault. More than 2.3 million refugees have left Ukraine since Feb. 24, according to the United Nations, with 80,000 alone fleeing from areas north and east of Kyiv through humanitarian corridors in the past two days, according to a senior Ukrainian official.

While Ukrainian refugees have been welcomed across the continent, the European Union has held off on quickly granting Kyiv membership. European leaders said late Thursday that they had asked the E.U.’s executive arm to review Ukraine’s application, but that the bloc would also immediately “further strengthen our bonds and deepen our partnership to support Ukraine in pursuing its European path.”

Meanwhile, the lumbering Russian military convoy that was stalled for days on the outskirts of Kyiv appears to be dispersing and redeploying, according to satellite images taken Thursday. Some equipment from the convoy was seen repositioned about 20 miles from the capital, with artillery set up in firing position. Britain warned that Russia could be seeking to reposition its troops to launch attacks against Kyiv.

Here’s what to know

  • President Biden on Friday is set to call on Congress to end normal trade relations between the United States and Russia, opening the door for the administration to impose new tariffs in response to the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine.
  • Congressional Democrats and Republicans took the final step Thursday night to approve roughly $14 billion in humanitarian, military and economic assistance to Ukraine. More than 40 GOP senators have also called for Biden to “work with Poland and our NATO allies to expedite the transfer of aircraft and air defense systems” to Ukraine.
  • The U.N. Security Council will meet Friday at Russia’s request to discuss its allegation that Washington is carrying out “military biological activities” in Ukrainian territory. Moscow has not provided evidence to support its charges.
  • The World Health Organization has recommended that Ukraine dispose of its laboratory stock of high-threat pathogens to “prevent any potential spills” that may result from Russia’s invasion, according to Reuters.