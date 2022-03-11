Air raid sirens sounded repeatedly across numerous Ukrainian cities overnight, as people continue to flee the Russian assault. More than 2.3 million refugees have left Ukraine since Feb. 24, according to the United Nations, with 80,000 alone fleeing from areas north and east of Kyiv through humanitarian corridors in the past two days, according to a senior Ukrainian official.
While Ukrainian refugees have been welcomed across the continent, the European Union has held off on quickly granting Kyiv membership. European leaders said late Thursday that they had asked the E.U.’s executive arm to review Ukraine’s application, but that the bloc would also immediately “further strengthen our bonds and deepen our partnership to support Ukraine in pursuing its European path.”
Meanwhile, the lumbering Russian military convoy that was stalled for days on the outskirts of Kyiv appears to be dispersing and redeploying, according to satellite images taken Thursday. Some equipment from the convoy was seen repositioned about 20 miles from the capital, with artillery set up in firing position. Britain warned that Russia could be seeking to reposition its troops to launch attacks against Kyiv.
Here’s what to know
Map: Russia's latest advances in Ukraine
Russian forces remain stalled around Kyiv and are suffering similar setbacks in their attempts to seize Sumy in the north and Mykolaiv in the south.
Meanwhile, the siege and bombardment of Mariupol continue, causing a humanitarian crisis its mayor likened to “Armageddon.”
Russia considers nationalizing Western businesses that have closed over Ukraine invasion
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday endorsed a plan to nationalize foreign-owned businesses that flee the country over its invasion of Ukraine, reflecting the Kremlin’s alarm over job losses and other economic pain the exodus is inflicting.
Putin’s approval of the plan, scheduled to be discussed in Russia’s parliament Friday, came as Goldman Sachs said it was “winding down” its business in Russia, following hundreds of other Western firms that have closed or suspended operations.
About 80,000 have recently fled areas under Russian siege, Ukrainian official says
In the last two days, more than 80,000 civilians have evacuated from Ukrainian urban areas under siege from the Russian military, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said in a video news conference posted on Telegram.
Around 60,000 residents in the cities in Ukraine’s northeastern regions, including the city of Sumy, have fled, she said. An additional 20,000 people have left towns immediately northwest of Kyiv, including those in an orphanage and a maternity ward in Vorzel, an area that lies four miles from the capital, she added.
A “real humanitarian catastrophe” is unfolding in Mariupol, the seaside city that has suffered from Russian attacks on civilian centers, the deputy prime minister said. Attempts to deliver supplies have failed, she added.
She also repeated pleas for outside powers to set up no-fly zones in Ukraine. The West has so far refused, concerned that such a move could result in a broader war that could involve nuclear weapons.
“The whole world saw the airstrikes that destroyed the maternity ward,” Vereshchuk said, referring to Russia’s airstrike on a maternity hospital in Mariupol this week that left three people dead, including a child. “Close the skies over Ukraine.”
More than 2.3 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia launched its large-scale military invasion of Ukraine last month, with the majority fleeing to Poland, according to the United Nations Refugee Agency.
Senior U.S. officials call for Russia to be investigated for war crimes
Senior U.S. officials on Thursday denounced the Russian military’s attacks on civilians, with some accusing the Kremlin of committing war crimes.
When asked at a news conference alongside the Polish president whether Washington would support an international investigation into alleged Russian war crimes in Ukraine, Vice President Harris said “absolutely.”
She called the attack on a maternity hospital in Mariupol this week an atrocity and said that any intentional attack on innocent civilians is a “violation” of international norms and laws.
Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, told the BBC’s “Newshour” that Russia’s aggression against Ukraine constituted war crimes. Avril Haines, the director of national intelligence, told lawmakers Thursday that Russian forces were “at the very least operating with reckless disregard for the safety of civilians.”
The International Criminal Court can investigate and prosecute people accused of war crimes such as genocide. Although Ukraine and Russia have not ratified the Rome Statute, the court’s founding document, Kyiv has twice said it would accept the court’s jurisdiction in its territory for alleged acts committed since November 2013.
Russians accused of bombarding weary Mariupol as diplomatic efforts stall
ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine — Officials in Ukraine’s southern city of Mariupol accused Russian forces of bombarding the besieged seaside hub Thursday, amid international condemnation of a strike a day earlier that tore through a maternity hospital, killing at least three people and injuring 17.
As the war entered its third week, there were scant signs that the catastrophe with global implications would end anytime soon. High-level talks between Ukraine’s foreign minister and his Russian counterpart dissolved Thursday without any progress, nixing hopes of a cease-fire as the number of civilian casualties rises. Russian President Vladimir Putin signaled that — even though the economic consequences for his country were devastating — he intended to stay the course.