In an announcement coordinated with the White House, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Friday that the E.U. and Group of Seven countries will revoke Russia’s World Trade Organization benefits and work to suspend its membership rights in organizations such as the International Monetary Fund and World Bank.

The E.U. and allies will also introduce measures to stop the Russian state and its elites from using crypto assets to circumvent the sanctions, ban the export of E.U. luxury goods to Russia, stop new E.U. investment in Russia’s energy sector and block the import of key goods in the iron and steel sector.

“Russia cannot grossly violate international law and, at the same time, expect to benefit from the privileges of being part of the international economic order,” von der Leyen said in a statement.

To support the defense of Ukraine, Josep Borrell, the E.U.'s top diplomat, said the E.U.'s executive body had proposed earmarking an additional 500 million euros ($546 million) for a first-of-its kind effort to finance the supply and delivery of weapons. The money would still need to be approved by heads of government.

“I am sure the leaders will provide this money,” Borrell said. “And it is going to be immediately, now it flows quickly.”

The leaders did not appear to get any further on the question of providing fighter jets to Ukraine, a previous pledge from Borrell that has been followed with finger-pointing and limited enthusiasm.

E.U. leaders also discussed a plan announced earlier this week to cut Russian gas imports by two-thirds this year. Though the move falls short of the total boycott announced by the United States, Europe imports far more Russian energy, meaning it could have a significant impact — both in Russia and within the E.U.

At the summit, it was clear that Europe remains deeply divided on the plan, with some countries arguing that it goes too far and will crush their economies, and others casting it as a cop-out and a gift to Putin.

Von der Leyen said the European Commission was looking at ways to limit the impact on consumers and businesses and to prepare for next winter.

The leaders said surprisingly little on the question of refugees. The E.U. last week announced it would offer Ukrainians up to three years of “temporary protection,” allowing them to avoid a lengthy asylum application process. Non-Ukrainian nationals fleeing the war have been left in a more murky status.

On Friday, von der Leyen said the commission was setting up a “solidarity platform” to coordinate the reception of refugees, and would use parts of the E.U. budget to finance housing, schooling and counseling to the tune of “several billion euros in the coming years.”

“We commend European countries, notably at the borders with Ukraine, for showing immense solidarity in hosting Ukrainian war refugees,” read a summit statement published early Friday morning. “The EU and its Member States will continue to show solidarity and provide humanitarian, medical and financial support to all refugees and the countries hosting them.”

The summit showed the bloc divided on the question of whether Ukraine should be admitted as a member under a special procedure.

In a speech to the European Parliament last week, Zelensky delivered an impassioned plea to be allowed to join the 27-nation bloc, saying Ukrainians are not just fighting for their lives, but for European values.

The virtual address made an E.U. interpreter emotional and was greeted with a standing ovation. Some E.U. countries, such as Lithuania, expressed support for the idea, others, notably the Netherlands, opposed it. Most seemed content to say little either way.

“Can we open an accession procedure today with a country at war? I don’t think so,” French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday. “Should we close the door and say never? That would be unfair.”

In the end, leaders’ statement “acknowledged the European aspirations and the European choice of Ukraine” and promised to “strengthen our bonds and deepen our partnership to support Ukraine in pursuing its European path” — without offerings specifics on what that means.

“Ukraine,” the statement concluded, “belongs to our European family.”