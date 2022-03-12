Few details were immediately available. U.S. officials told the Associated Press that Iran launched the missiles. In a statement, an unnamed State Department official said no U.S. government buildings were damaged and no Americans hurt. The Pentagon deferred questions to the State Department, which did not respond to them.
The attack in Irbil that “spread fear amongst its inhabitants is an attack on the security of our people,” Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi said on Twitter.
The strikes resembled attacks carried out by Iran directly or through military groups it backs. It comes at a pivotal moment in the United States’ relationship with Iran, with talks focused on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal suspended indefinitely earlier this week after Russia, which is a participant in the negotiations, sought concessions related to its commercial dealings with Tehran.
Disagreements yet to be settled between the United States and Iran also likely contributed to the setback, officials have said, including over the extent to which the Biden administration is willing to drop terrorism designations for the Revolutionary Guard Corps and other groups, and the terms for an expected prisoner exchange.
Iran-backed groups were behind a spate of attacks on bases housing U.S. troops in January, including rocket strikes and drones laden with explosives that struck positions in Iraq and Syria.
Those attacks, which did not cause casualties among U.S. service members, were clustered around the two-year anniversary of the U.S. strike that killed revered Iranian general Qasem Soleimani. That operation itself triggered an Iranian ballistic missile attack on an Iraqi air base, with dozens of U.S. troops suffering brain injuries.