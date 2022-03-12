Kyiv’s residents emerged from bomb shelters Saturday morning after hours of a fierce Russian bombardment that was mirrored in cities across the country. The capital’s air raid sirens sounded at least thrice overnight, amid reports of extremely loud explosions. Recent satellite images of the Kyiv region show that parts of a nearby town appear to have been leveled; a Russian artillery battalion was also depicted firing not far from residential areas.

Reports of civilian casualties continue to climb, and the British Defence Ministry warned late Friday that the Kremlin’s forces were relying on unguided “dumb” bombs, which pose a great risk due to their “relatively inaccurate and indiscriminate” nature. Britain said Russian troops were firing from a distance in an attempt to evade Ukraine’s air defense forces.

Officials in Sumy, a northeastern region where heavy fighting has taken place, said they would attempt to evacuate civilians along humanitarian corridors. The rush to flee comes as Western officials say they have intelligence that Russia may be preparing to use chemical weapons against Ukraine. They also cautioned that the Kremlin might attempt a “false-flag” operation to try to shift the blame for such an attack to Ukrainians, or even the West.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in a video address early Saturday, compared Russia’s actions — which allegedly included the detention of a Ukrainian mayor — to those of the Islamic State. “If you are becoming an analogue of ISIS terrorists, then what is the point of talking to you about something at all?” he said.

Here’s what to know

  • The Biden administration, under pressure to expand the arsenal of weapons available to Ukraine in its conflict with Russia, is working to expedite more sophisticated air-defense systems and other armaments into the war zone, U.S. officials said Friday.
  • Officials in Poland’s two largest cities have warned that they can longer cope with the waves of refugees from Ukraine. At least 1.5 million Ukrainians have fled to the NATO member state since the start of the Russian invasion on Feb. 24, the U.N. refugee agency says.
  • Ukraine’s military claimed that Russia conducted an airstrike in Belarus so it could blame Ukraine for the attack and incite Belarusian forces to fight with Russia.
  • Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen said Friday that the Biden administration is considering pausing the gas tax — one of many “possible interventions” — to relieve Americans from the financial costs of higher fuel prices.