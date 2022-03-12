Reports of civilian casualties continue to climb, and the British Defence Ministry warned late Friday that the Kremlin’s forces were relying on unguided “dumb” bombs, which pose a great risk due to their “relatively inaccurate and indiscriminate” nature. Britain said Russian troops were firing from a distance in an attempt to evade Ukraine’s air defense forces.
Officials in Sumy, a northeastern region where heavy fighting has taken place, said they would attempt to evacuate civilians along humanitarian corridors. The rush to flee comes as Western officials say they have intelligence that Russia may be preparing to use chemical weapons against Ukraine. They also cautioned that the Kremlin might attempt a “false-flag” operation to try to shift the blame for such an attack to Ukrainians, or even the West.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in a video address early Saturday, compared Russia’s actions — which allegedly included the detention of a Ukrainian mayor — to those of the Islamic State. “If you are becoming an analogue of ISIS terrorists, then what is the point of talking to you about something at all?” he said.
Here’s what to know
Six routes to open for Sumy evacuations, Ukrainian official says
Plans for civilian evacuations in Ukraine’s northeastern Sumy region will continue on Saturday, governor Dmytro Zhivitsky said on his Telegram channel, as defense forces there stall a Russian advance.
Humanitarian corridors will route residents from six cities to Poltava, about 100 miles south of Sumy. From there, people will have the option of traveling west or leaving the country.
Despite some Russian shelling near the exit routes, Ukrainian officials say tens of thousands of people have been able to leave Sumy since Tuesday, either by bus or in personal vehicles.
Those attempting to flee other parts of Ukraine have seen routes shut down by fierce shelling, as in Mariupol in the south, where evacuation corridors collapsed as Russian forces bombarded the area.
U.S., E.U. announce bans on luxury exports to Russia
The United States and the European Union announced bans on luxury exports to Russia on Friday, as part of a growing effort to levy economic penalties on Vladimir Putin and other Russian leaders for invading Ukraine.
President Biden signed an executive order ending all U.S. exports of high-end watches, cars, apparel, alcohol, jewelry, “and other goods frequently purchased by Russian elites,” according to a White House fact sheet. The U.S. exports about $550 million worth of luxury items per year, it states. The Russian elite shouldn’t be allowed to “squander the resources of the Russian people,” the fact sheet said.
Biden also ordered an end to American imports of Russian seafood, vodka and nonindustrial diamonds, in a bid to cut Russia off from about $1 billion in export revenue, the White House added in the same statement.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced similar measures in a statement Friday. “Those who sustain Putin’s war machine should no longer be able to enjoy their lavish lifestyle while bombs fall on innocent people in Ukraine,” she said.
The announcements come as the United States and its allies have been tightening sanctions on Moscow since Russian forces started attacking Ukrainian targets last month. Russia now faces more than 6,300 sanctions, according to figures compiled by Castellum.AI, a sanctions data tracker, more than Iran, Syria, North Korea, Venezuela, Myanmar and Cuba.
New satellite images show Russian artillery firing as residential area burns
Newly released satellite photos of the Kyiv region show Russia’s increasing barrage of residential areas and the maneuvering of Moscow’s troops closer to the Ukrainian capital as a long line of civilians attempts to flee the city.
The images, collected by the American firm Maxar Technologies on Friday morning, offer a rare and dramatic bird’s-eye view of the Kremlin’s assault. They show a Russian artillery battalion, stationed northwest of Kyiv, firing southeast, a bright red flash visible around the muzzle of one gun and smoke pluming around five others, indicating they have been fired recently.
The targets of the battalion were not clear, and Maxar captured another set of images around the same time that shows homes and buildings ablaze in the town of Moschun, about four miles from the Russian forces in the direction of their artillery fire. Broad swaths of the town appeared to be leveled and pockmarked with impact craters.
Fires also continued to burn at the nearby Antonov Airport, the photos show. The facility, northwest of Kyiv, has been the site of frequent clashes between Ukrainian and Russian forces.
During this escalating chaos, Kyiv residents continue to attempt an escape from the capital. Another Maxar image shows hundreds of cars lining the highway out of the city.