Newly released satellite photos of the Kyiv region show Russia’s increasing barrage of residential areas and the maneuvering of Moscow’s troops closer to the Ukrainian capital as a long line of civilians attempts to flee the city.

The images, collected by the American firm Maxar Technologies on Friday morning, offer a rare and dramatic bird’s-eye view of the Kremlin’s assault. They show a Russian artillery battalion, stationed northwest of Kyiv, firing southeast, a bright red flash visible around the muzzle of one gun and smoke pluming around five others, indicating they have been fired recently.

The targets of the battalion were not clear, and Maxar captured another set of images around the same time that shows homes and buildings ablaze in the town of Moschun, about four miles from the Russian forces in the direction of their artillery fire. Broad swaths of the town appeared to be leveled and pockmarked with impact craters.

Fires also continued to burn at the nearby Antonov Airport, the photos show. The facility, northwest of Kyiv, has been the site of frequent clashes between Ukrainian and Russian forces.