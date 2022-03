Amid the stately beiges of Geneva’s Palais de Nations last week, United Nations diplomats from Ukraine and Russia were launching strikes.

Ukraine was chastising Russia not over the country’s ongoing invasion but a more abstract topic: autonomous weapons.

The comments were a part of the Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons, a U.N. gathering at which global delegates are supposed to be working toward a treaty on Lethal Autonomous Weapons Systems, the charged realm that both military experts and peace activists say is the future of war.

Autonomous weapons — the catchall description for algorithms that help decide where and when a weapon should fire — are among the most fraught areas of modern warfare, making the human-commandeered drone strike of recent decades look as quaint as a bayonet.

Proponents argue that they are nothing less than a godsend, improving precision and removing human mistakes and even the fog of war itself.