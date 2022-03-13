Russian forces continued to bombard Ukrainian cities, making “limited but notable” gains in a drawn-out campaign to capture the capital, Kyiv, a senior NATO official said. The Ukrainian government warned of a deepening humanitarian crisis as the war enters its 18th day.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said food and medical supplies for the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, where hundreds of thousands of civilians are trapped behind Russian lines, was set to arrive Sunday afternoon. The city has been without much food, water or electricity for days as Russian forces stepped up their attacks — including on homes and apartment buildings, according to video and satellite imagery — while blocking humanitarian shipments from getting in and residents from getting out.

Air raid sirens rang out over Kyiv and other major Ukrainian cities amid shelling on Saturday. In a video message late Saturday night intended to rally Ukrainians facing an increasingly grim situation, Zelensky said Russia “cannot conquer us.”

Here’s what to know

  • Ukraine’s intelligence service said Russian troops fired at civilians attempting to flee a village in the Kyiv region on Saturday, killing seven people, including a child. The U.N. human rights commission said Friday that it had recorded approximately 550 civilian deaths so far, adding that the figure could be much higher.
  • Nearly 13,000 people were moved through humanitarian corridors from cities across Ukraine on Saturday, after days of stalled attempts to move people away from bombarded areas.
  • A convoy of Russian military vehicles was still about nine to 12 miles from central Kyiv and making limited progress because of Ukrainian resistance and mechanical issues, said a senior NATO official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss security matters.
  • Russian troops advanced around Chernihiv and toward eastern Kyiv. They also moved northeast from Kherson in the south. Shelling in Mariupol and Kharkiv continued.