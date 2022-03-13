On Sunday, Russia’s Ministry of Defense issued a statement that was at odds with the Ukrainian account and threatened more such attacks. “At these facilities, the Kyiv regime deployed a training center for foreign mercenaries before being sent to the areas of hostilities against Russian military personnel, as well as a storage base for weapons and equipment coming from foreign countries,” the statement said.

“As a result of the strike,” the statement added, “up to 180 foreign mercenaries and a large consignment of foreign weapons were destroyed. The destruction of foreign mercenaries who arrived on the territory of Ukraine will continue.”

It was not immediately clear if the Russian claims about foreign forces being at the center were true. Westerners, including military veterans, have begun to arrive as volunteers to fight alongside Ukrainian forces, and Russian officials have taken to calling them mercenaries.

NATO troops have for years deployed to the military facility, also known as the International Peacekeeping and Security Center, for training alongside Ukrainian troops, with Americans on-site as recently as February.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby confirmed Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that no U.S. service members were killed in the attack. A NATO official, speaking on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation, said the military alliance had no personnel inside the country.

Sunday’s attack hit a region in Ukraine’s west that had so far seen less fighting than eastern cities closer to the frontier with Russia, which have been pummeled by airstrikes and choked off by sieges since Russian tanks rolled across the border more than two weeks ago. Waves of people seeking refuge from violence further east have poured into Lviv, which has become a hub for the internally displaced.

On CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said the bombing of a military base in western Ukraine did not come as a surprise to the American intelligence and national security community. Sullivan noted that the United States had been warning “well before the invasion got underway” that Putin planned to attack all of Ukraine — “southern Ukraine, eastern Ukraine, and yes, western Ukraine.”

“What it shows is that Vladimir Putin is frustrated by the fact that his forces are not making the kind of progress that he thought that they would make against major cities, including Kyiv,” Sullivan said. “That he is expanding the number of targets that he is lashing out [at] and that he is trying to cause damage in every part of the country.”

Sullivan reiterated President Biden’s insistence that U.S. military forces would not be fighting Russian troops in Ukraine but that they would “defend every inch of NATO territory.”

The Lviv regional governor accused Russia of firing 30 missiles at the Yavoriv facility from the direction of the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, warning that “the shelling is approaching the borders of NATO countries.” Ukraine’s air defense system shot down many of them and authorities had put out fires at the site, he added.

“Do you understand that war is closer than you imagine?” the Lviv mayor said in a Telegram message, addressing the United States and the European Union.

Ukrainian officials have called for NATO to implement a “no-fly” zone. Kirby, the Pentagon spokesman, said Sunday that the attack wouldn’t change U.S. opposition to instituting a no-fly zone.

When asked by “This Week” correspondent Martha Raddatz what the United States would do if Russian attacks moved into Poland, Kirby reiterated the U.S. commitment to Article 5 of the NATO treaty, which pledges to defend any member of the alliance that is attacked.

He added that steps would be taken to de-escalate. “We have a deconflicting mechanism set up so we can talk to the Russian Ministry of Defense. That system is working, that line is working and we will absolutely not hesitate to use it if we need to,” he said.

The center in western Ukraine had been home to a rotating presence of U.S. troops who were training and advising Ukrainian forces about a half-hour’s drive from the Polish border. The unit, Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine, most recently included about 150 members of the Florida National Guard, who were reassigned elsewhere in Europe.

Among the center’s facilities that appear to be hit are trailers where U.S. troops lived while deployed and a U.S.-funded simulation center used to train Ukrainian soldiers, said a member of the Illinois National Guard who was deployed there from June 2020 to April 2021 and reviewed available imagery Sunday.

An active-duty U.S. soldier who worked at the center on and off from 2014 through 2017 said it has been used for several training programs and was a likely Russian target. “I’m surprised it took them this long,” the soldier said. “Expected it much sooner.”

The Guardsman and the soldier both spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue.

Western-led military training at the center went back even before the establishment of the rotational unit, with U.S. and other forces deploying there to train Ukrainian forces after Russian forces annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in 2014.

At the time, the move was seen as an initial response by the Obama administration that fell short of sending weapons to the Ukrainians.

The facility is indeed the “main training center where U.S. and Canadian troops have been working with our Ukrainian partners for the last 6-7 years,” retired Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges, who served as commander of U.S. Army Europe during the Obama and Trump administrations, said via text.

“It was already an existing training center from Soviet days,” he said. “We and the Ukrainians put a lot of effort into turning it into a modern training area and center that the Ukrainians were now running themselves.

“The significance of this strike on Yavoriv to me is that it demonstrates that the Russians have the capability to reach that far,” he added, and “probably intended it as a warning to future logistics efforts.”