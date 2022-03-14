Analysis: An invasion of Ukraine could drive up global food prices and spark unrest far from the front lines
It said that $50 million will be needed over the coming three months to “support smallholder farmers in the country to plant their fields, harvest their crop, save their livestock and keep producing food.” Between February and May, fields will be prepared for wheat, barley, maize and sunflowers, it said.
Agco, an agricultural machinery company, announced last week that it has suspended the sale of new machinery in Russia and Belarus.
But it also noted that its decision was made as it “carefully considered how best to serve farmers” because “Russia and Ukraine are vital to the world’s food supply.”
Together, Ukraine and Russia produce 30 percent of the wheat in global markets, as well as over three-quarters of sunflower seed oil exports and one-third of the barley supply, according to the U.N. World Food Program.
“Sustainably feeding our world is core to our purpose, and the war in Ukraine jeopardizes the food security of those who rely on Ukrainian and Russian exports,” Agco said. “We will continue to take action to prevent this humanitarian crisis from becoming a global hunger crisis.”
Global agricultural prices were already at an all-time high amid the coronavirus pandemic and climate change, and the war is expected to send prices for many crops soaring.
Ukraine’s parliament said in a statement late Sunday that it welcomed the decision by major agricultural companies to pull out of Russia or significantly curtail their business there.
Deere & Co., the maker of John Deere farming equipment, said it has stopped shipments to Russia. Caterpillar said it was shutting down manufacturing facilities there amid “supply disruptions and sanctions,” with its charitable arm committing $1 million in support for Ukrainians.
Trimble, which makes surveying equipment, said it “strongly condemns the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine by the Russian government.” It said it has stopped selling its products and services in Russia, as well as in Moscow ally Belarus.
The boycott by major players in the agricultural industry broadens the already widespread isolation of Russia and its residents. With the ruble plunging and oligarchs scrambling to cope with the crackdown, Russian President Vladimir Putin has criticized what he calls an “economic war” waged by the United States.
Ukraine’s parliament noted that the effects of the invasion — including lack of fuel and fertilizers and disruptions in supplies of equipment and machinery — have made this season’s sowing “the most difficult in the history of Ukraine’s independence.”
“The food security of the whole state is on the shoulders of Ukrainian farmers,” it said.