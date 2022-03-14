Ukraine is set to dominate the agenda when U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan meets with China’s top diplomat, Yang Jiechi, in Rome on Monday, after U.S. officials confirmed that Moscow has turned to China for military equipment and aid since the Russian invasion began more than two weeks ago.

Talks will also resume Monday between Kyiv and the Kremlin, Ukrainian officials said, projecting a more optimistic tone than on previous occasions when negotiations between the two nations have ended without resolution. Officials in Kyiv say Russia is “starting to talk constructively” as Ukrainian forces put up a fierce resistance to the invasion — but Ukraine’s position is firm: It wants Russian troops gone.

The fresh negotiations come as fierce fighting delayed a humanitarian aid convoy trying to reach the besieged port city of Mariupol on Sunday, where hundreds of thousands of people are isolated by Russia’s blockade and running out of food, water and basic supplies. A new attempt would be made on Monday, a clergyman accompanying the aid trucks said. Nearly 2,200 residents have died in the Russian attacks, according to city officials.

Here’s what to know

  • Ukrainian officials said an American journalist, Brent Renaud, was fatally shot while reporting outside Kyiv.
  • Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said that no U.S. service members were killed at a military site in western Ukraine when it was attacked over the weekend, leaving dozens dead and injuring more than 130. It was the closest attack so far to NATO’s border, only about 15 miles from Poland.
  • The power supply has been restored at the defunct Chernobyl nuclear power plant, according to Ukraine’s energy minister, days after Ukrainian officials said Russian forces disconnected the site from the grid.