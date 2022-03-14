A wide majority of Americans support banning Russian oil imports, even if it causes higher gas prices, according to a poll by ABC News and Ipsos.

The poll, conducted late last week, found that 77 percent of Americans support banning imports of Russian oil despite its impact on gas prices. There was widespread approval among Democrats and Republicans alike, according to the poll.

The situation is a bit of a quandary for President Biden, whose handling of gas prices has faced widespread disapproval — 70 percent — among those polled. The spike in gas prices has been felt across the country, and not just at the pump: Costs of other goods and services have risen to account for the increase, including a new surcharge on Uber rides.

Biden announced last week that he was banning all imports of oil and natural gas from Russia, effective immediately.

When a reporter on Tuesday asked Biden, who was deplaning Air Force One upon arrival in Texas, whether he had a message for the American people about rising gas prices, his response was, “They’re going to go up.”