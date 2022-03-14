Talks will also resume Monday between Kyiv and the Kremlin, Ukrainian officials said, projecting a more optimistic tone than on previous occasions when negotiations between the two nations have ended without resolution. Officials in Kyiv say Russia is “starting to talk constructively” as Ukrainian forces put up a fierce resistance to the invasion — but Ukraine’s position is firm: It wants Russian troops gone.
The fresh negotiations come as fierce fighting delayed a humanitarian aid convoy trying to reach the besieged port city of Mariupol on Sunday, where hundreds of thousands of people are isolated by Russia’s blockade and running out of food, water and basic supplies. A new attempt would be made on Monday, a clergyman accompanying the aid trucks said. Nearly 2,200 residents have died in the Russian attacks, according to city officials.
Here’s what to know
Zelensky asks Biden to increase economic pressure on Moscow, expand sanctions
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday asked President Biden to broaden America’s economic campaign against Russia, telling the U.S. president that more should be done to cut off Russia from international trade, according to two people familiar with the phone call.
Zelensky has been grateful and supportive of the economic penalties announced by the Biden administration to date, such as a White House measure announced Friday to end normalized trade relations with Russia. But he also requested that Biden seek to close loopholes in the existing sanctions, significantly broaden the list of sanctioned Russian government officials and restrict Russia’s access to international waterways, the people familiar with the matter said.
Zelensky and the Ukrainian government have been adamant that Western allies move faster to punish Russia economically for its invasion, with Zelensky calling for an international trade embargo on all Russian goods and products. Ukraine also wants the United States to ban Russian ships from its ports and channels.
U.S. sanctions on Russian officials have largely targeted Kremlin elites and members of the State Duma, one of two chambers of Russia’s legislature. Zelensky on Friday asked Biden to extend the sanctions to cover members of Russia’s regional governments, too, the people familiar with the matter said.
Most Americans support banning Russian oil imports, poll finds
A wide majority of Americans support banning Russian oil imports, even if it causes higher gas prices, according to a poll by ABC News and Ipsos.
The poll, conducted late last week, found that 77 percent of Americans support banning imports of Russian oil despite its impact on gas prices. There was widespread approval among Democrats and Republicans alike, according to the poll.
The situation is a bit of a quandary for President Biden, whose handling of gas prices has faced widespread disapproval — 70 percent — among those polled. The spike in gas prices has been felt across the country, and not just at the pump: Costs of other goods and services have risen to account for the increase, including a new surcharge on Uber rides.
Biden announced last week that he was banning all imports of oil and natural gas from Russia, effective immediately.
When a reporter on Tuesday asked Biden, who was deplaning Air Force One upon arrival in Texas, whether he had a message for the American people about rising gas prices, his response was, “They’re going to go up.”
The reporter asked what Biden could do about it. The president responded: “Can’t do much right now. Russia is responsible.”
Bipartisan lawmakers press Biden to provide weapons, fighter jets to Ukraine
A growing number of U.S. lawmakers ratcheted up pressure on President Biden on Sunday to increase military aid to Ukraine, including sending fighter jets and air defense systems that the administration rejected last week.
The public calls from both Republicans and Democrats to answer Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s urgent pleas for air assistance come as the Biden administration declined an offer from Poland to deliver MiG-29 airplanes to Ukraine for fear such a move could be interpreted by the Russians as an escalation of the United States’ role in the war.
The bipartisan push underscores the growing hawkishness among many leaders on Capitol Hill, who have been urging Biden to do more to help Ukraine defend itself against Russian attacks as the war rages into its third week.
Here's the status of Ukrainian cities under Russian attack
More than two weeks into their assault on Ukraine, Russian forces are fighting to press forward into a number of cities across the country. Here are updates on some Ukrainian cities:
- Lviv: In an escalation of hostilities in Ukraine’s west, 35 people were killed and 134 injured on Sunday, local officials said, when Russian forces struck a military site near this city, close to the Polish border. Waves of people seeking refuge from violence farther east have poured into Lviv, which has become a hub for the internally displaced.
- Kyiv: Russian forces trying to encircle and take the capital have made “limited but notable” gains in its northwest suburbs, foreshadowing what could be a drawn-out battle, said a senior NATO official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss security matters.
- Mykolaiv: This southern city, near the Black Sea, has also come under bombardment. Russian forces are trying to circumvent it to head toward Odessa, the British Defense Ministry said Sunday, adding that they sought to envelop Ukraine’s east by pushing from near Kharkiv in the northeast, the country’s second-largest city, and Mariupol in the southeast, on the Sea of Azov.
- Kherson: There were displays of defiance across Kherson on Sunday as people marched in this southern port city, now under Russian military control. Videos verified by The Washington Post showed large crowds carrying blue-and-yellow Ukrainian flags, chanting: “Freedom to Ukraine!”
- Volnovakha: As Moscow declared that Ukrainian forces retreated from this small city, the regional governor appeared to confirm Saturday that Russian troops had captured the eastern Ukrainian town.
- Melitopol: Since this southern city came under the control of Russian forces two weeks ago, crowds have protested the alleged kidnapping of its mayor, Ivan Fedorov. In a video that was widely circulated on Sunday, a pro-Russian lawmaker addressed Melitopol residents and said there are people in the city who are “calling on you to take part in extremist actions” and not to listen to their “provocations” — a line straight out of the Kremlin’s playbook.
- Dniprorudne: On Sunday, Ukraine’s foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, accused Russian forces of abducting Yevhen Matveyev, the mayor of Dniprorudne, a city of about 18,000 people in southeastern Ukraine. The kidnapping reports, cited by at least two other Ukrainian officials, could not immediately be independently verified by The Post.