Lavrov’s comments suggested Moscow has decided to accept a limited interpretation of its demand that the United States agree in writing to protect Russian dealings with Iran from the new sanctions imposed in response to its invasion of Ukraine. Lavrov said the guarantees Russia has sought were contained in the draft text of an agreement already negotiated by diplomats in Vienna to restore the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, as the nuclear deal is known.
“We received written guarantees. They are included in the text of the agreement itself,” Lavrov said. “All projects and areas of activity envisaged by the JCPOA have been protected, including the direct involvement of our companies and specialists.”
Russia’s new demand had initially seemed to encompass a much wider range of trade and investment dealings with Iran that could be constrained under the new, Ukraine-related sanctions, giving rise to fears that Moscow intended to hold the Iran deal hostage to the Ukraine war.
Amirabdollahian said Russia remains committed to reaching a “good and sustainable agreement” to revive the deal, which negotiators had said was ready to be adopted when Russia’s demand upended the talks.
“We stand for the speedy resumption of the full implementation of the agreement,” Lavrov said.
Russia’s clarified position raised hopes that the talks could swiftly be revived, said analyst Henry Rome in a note for the Eurasia Group.
Both Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart said it is now up to the United States to return to the negotiations. There was no immediate comment from the State Department, but after the talks broke down last week, spokesman Ned Price said the fate of the deal depended on decisions made “in places like Tehran and Moscow.”
There are a handful of outstanding issues still to be resolved between the United States and Iran before the draft agreement hashed out in Vienna over the past 11 months can finally be adopted, diplomats say.
In a positive sign that they may also be in the process of being resolved, Iranian authorities returned the passport of a British woman detained in Iran for almost six years, according to a British parliamentarian.
Aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe spent almost five years in prison before being released recently to house arrest at her parents’ home, where she remains, said Tulip Siddiq, her member of parliament.