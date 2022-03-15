War in Ukraine: What you need to know

The latest: Fierce fighting continues across Ukraine, with Russian shells bombarding an apartment building in the capital, Kyiv, on Monday. Here’s the latest status of Ukrainian cities under Russian attack.

Oil prices: Sanctions on Russia are helping gas prices hit new highs. Here’s why — and how long the surge could last.

The fight: Casualties are mounting in Ukraine — including civilians, while Moscow is facing allegations that it has used cluster and vacuum weapons. Russia’s assault on Ukraine has been extensive with strikes and attacks across the entire country.

The response: Russia’s war could be a global economic “game changer,” with rising gas prices and shifting trade decisions suggesting change that will be felt for years. Meanwhile, in Russia, online access has been significantly curtailed by censors at home and businesses abroad. Boycotts of Russia and campaigns in support of Ukraine have been launched from a range of industries.

How you can help: Here are ways those in the U.S. can help support the Ukrainian people as well as what people around the world have been donating.

Read our full coverage of the Russia-Ukraine crisis.