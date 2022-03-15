Twenty tablets of Thyrosafe, whose active ingredient is potassium iodide, can fetch up to $175 on eBay. Thyrosafe’s official distributor has stopped taking new orders from its website, and existing ones will see a delay in shipping, according to a statement last week. Of the four companies approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to sell the compound, also known as KI, at least one other has sold out.
Demand has grown in Europe, too, prompting Belgium’s federal nuclear control agency to assure the public on March 1 that the situation in Ukraine does not pose any danger to its residents and that there is no reason to buy or horde supplies. Local media outlets have reported spikes in demand in Romania, Croatia, Poland and other countries.
Here’s what you need to know about potassium iodide.