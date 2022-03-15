Talks between Ukraine and Russia are set to resume Tuesday after what Ukrainian negotiators on Monday described as a “technical pause.” In a video address posted on Telegram aimed at uplifting Ukrainians facing an increasingly deadly Russian onslaught, President Volodymyr Zelensky said his forces were inflicting “devastating losses” on their opponents. Zelensky is set to deliver a virtual joint address to the U.S. Congress on Wednesday.
A United Nations human rights office, which has been tracking civilian casualties, says there have been at least 636 civilians killed, including dozens of women and children, and 1,125 injured since Russia began its invasion — though the office acknowledges that the figure is probably a significant undercount.
National security adviser Jake Sullivan issued a direct warning to his Chinese counterpart Monday about the potential consequences of any assistance that Beijing might provide Russia in its war with Ukraine, officials said, following Moscow’s recent request for military equipment and aid.
The seven-hour meeting in Rome between Sullivan and Yang Jiechi, planned several weeks ago, took on added urgency as Russia’s war against Ukraine dragged into its third full week without any signs of winding down. A day after Russia launched a salvo of cruise missiles at a military facility near the Ukraine-Poland border, the United Nations estimated the total civilian toll in Ukraine at 596 dead and 1,067 injured, though it has said it believes that the actual figures are “considerably higher.”
Sullivan’s meeting — which a senior administration official described as “intense” and “candid” — came amid reports that President Biden is considering a trip to Europe in the coming weeks to rally and reassure allies, a visit that would follow Vice President Harris’s trip to Poland and Romania last week. And congressional leaders announced that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky would deliver a virtual address to Congress on Wednesday, an event likely to carry deep emotional resonance.
More than two weeks into their invasion of Ukraine, Russian forces are fighting to press forward into a number of cities across the country. Here are updates on some Ukrainian cities:
- Kyiv: New satellite images taken Monday show burning homes and buildings on the northwest outskirts of the city and cars backed up near a bridge over the Irpin River as Russian forces try to encircle and take the capital.
- Kharkiv: Ukraine’s second-largest city, home to 1.4 million people, has been devastated by Russian shelling. The strikes have destroyed residences, art museums, libraries and government buildings in a city known for its architecture. More than 200 people had been killed in the region as of Sunday evening, according to the U.N.
- Donetsk: Graphic videos and photos published on social media Monday from the Russian-controlled city in eastern Ukraine show the remnants of a missile, burned buildings and the dead and injured lying on the streets.
- Mariupol: A convoy of trucks packed with crucial supplies such as food and medicine bound for the besieged southern port city was again turned away by fierce fighting on Monday.
- Lviv: Russia’s missile attack on a military base near this city in Ukraine’s west, some 15 miles from the border with Poland, was launched from long-range bombers flying in Russian airspace, the Pentagon said Monday — underscoring the limits of a no-fly zone. At least 35 people were killed in the attack. Waves of people seeking refuge from violence farther east have poured into Lviv, which has become a hub for the internally displaced.
Russian-held areas and troop movement
RUSSIA
BELARUS
Separatist-
controlled
area
POL.
Kyiv
2
1
Kharkiv
UKRAINE
Mykolaiv
4
3
ROMANIA
Kherson
Mariupol
Odessa
Crimea
Annexed by Russia
in 2014
100 MILES
Russian forces conducted several limited attacks northwest of Kyiv, unsuccessfully attempting to bridge the Irpin River.
1
Ukrainian forces continued to repel several Russian attacks near Kharkiv.
2
Russian artillery continued to shell Mariupol and its northern outskirts.
3
Ukraine reported that it halted Russian attacks from Kherson to the northwest, but Russian forces have not abandoned their effort to encircle Mykolaiv.
4
Control areas as of March 14
Sources: Institute for the Study of War; Post reporting
Russia struggled to seize Chernihiv and Sumy, still held by Ukraine.
The Justice Department unsealed an indictment Monday charging that a Russian oligarch schemed to make illegal campaign contributions to boost a planned marijuana business — a strange saga that previously led to a federal investigation of former New York mayor Rudolph W. Giuliani.
Officials say Andrey Muraviev, 47, tried to influence the 2018 U.S. elections by plotting to send $1 million to candidates and campaigns, hoping to win favor for the unorthodox cannabis business venture.
The crux of the allegations were known before his indictment was made public because his alleged co-conspirators, Lev Parnas, Igor Fruman, and Andrey Kukushkin, were previously charged in the case. Fruman pleaded guilty; Parnas and Kukushkin were convicted last year at trial.
Parnas’s and Fruman’s ties to Giuliani played prominently in President Donald Trump’s first impeachment proceeding, in which Trump was accused of abusing his authority by threatening to withhold $400 million in military aid from Ukraine if officials there did not announce a criminal investigation into candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter.