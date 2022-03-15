Fierce fighting continues across Ukraine, with Russian shells bombarding an apartment building in the capital, Kyiv, on Monday and officials once again struggling to get humanitarian aid to the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, which is surrounded by Russian troops. Videos captured blasts striking at least three locations in the heart of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, on Monday night.

Talks between Ukraine and Russia are set to resume Tuesday after what Ukrainian negotiators on Monday described as a “technical pause.” In a video address posted on Telegram aimed at uplifting Ukrainians facing an increasingly deadly Russian onslaught, President Volodymyr Zelensky said his forces were inflicting “devastating losses” on their opponents. Zelensky is set to deliver a virtual joint address to the U.S. Congress on Wednesday.

A United Nations human rights office, which has been tracking civilian casualties, says there have been at least 636 civilians killed, including dozens of women and children, and 1,125 injured since Russia began its invasion — though the office acknowledges that the figure is probably a significant undercount.

Here’s what to know

  • While Moscow has gained control of southern cities such as Kherson and Melitopol, it is struggling to take over Mariupol, along with hubs across Ukraine such as Kharkiv, Chernihiv and Sumy. Military analysts say Ukraine’s main game is to buy time — sapping Russian troop morale and allowing other pressures to build on Russian President Vladimir Putin.
  • National security adviser Jake Sullivan issued a direct warning to his Chinese counterpart Monday about the potential consequences of any assistance that Beijing might provide Russia in its war with Ukraine, officials said, following Moscow’s recent request for military equipment and aid.
  • A woman burst onto the set of Russian state TV’s flagship evening news program Monday, chanting “stop the war” and denouncing government “propaganda” — a striking moment of public protest as the Kremlin cracks down on any criticism of its invasion in Ukraine.