U.N. Secretary General António Guterres said Monday that the prospect of nuclear conflict is “now back within the realm of possibility” after Russian President Vladimir Putin raised the alert levels of the country’s nuclear forces last month.

In remarks to reporters, Guterres called Putin’s move a “bone-chilling development” and said further escalation of the war in Ukraine would threaten all of humanity. “It’s time to stop the horror unleashed on the people of Ukraine and get on the path of diplomacy and peace,” he said.

Guterres said he had also spoken with officials from countries including China, France, Germany, India, Israel and Turkey about mediation efforts that could end the war, which began after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Days after Russia’s initial attack, Putin said he had put his nuclear forces on alert in response to what he called the West’s “aggressive statements” and its escalating package of economic sanctions. It was the first time the Kremlin — which has the world’s largest nuclear stockpile — had made such an announcement since the Russian Federation replaced the Soviet Union in 1991.

The Biden administration has sought to de-escalate tensions. The week after Putin’s move, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the United States saw no reason to change its nuclear alert levels, while a senior Pentagon official told reporters that Putin’s “unnecessary and very escalatory” order had not resulted in “any noticeable muscle movements.”