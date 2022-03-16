As of Tuesday, at least 28 of the country’s 31 provinces and regions had reported new coronavirus cases, mostly of the BA.2 version of the omicron variant. More than half of the new cases have been in the northeastern province of Jilin, where officials said they had enough medical supplies for only two or three more days.

China is particularly vulnerable to the fast-spreading omicron variant. Although more than 85 percent of the population is vaccinated, Chinese vaccines have not proved to be as effective against the variant, compared with the mRNA vaccines — such as Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna — used elsewhere, which are still under production and not yet available in the country.

China’s large elderly population is especially at risk. More than 50 million people in the country older than 60 are not fully vaccinated, according to a briefing by the National Health Commission on Tuesday, raising worries that if the outbreak is not controlled China could suffer the same fate as neighboring Hong Kong where more than 4,500 have died — the vast majority elderly who weren’t fully vaccinated.

Lockdown measures in major manufacturing hubs and ports such as Shanghai, Shenzhen and Dongguan also threaten to harm global supply chains and China’s economic recovery after senior officials pledged to expand growth to about 5.5 percent this year.

On Tuesday, the country’s economic czar Liu He cautioned that under the “complex situation,” pandemic measures must be balanced with economic and social development to “keep the economy operating within a reasonable range” and maintaining stable capital markets — a possible reference to how the draconian lockdown measures used previously could affect the economy.

A report from Bank of America Securities said the outbreak could hit global supply chains for Android smartphones and affect the production of chips, apparel and cars in the near term, according to CNBC. Although most Chinese ports remain open, shipping analysts have documented congestion with dozens of containers waiting outside ports in Qingdao and Shenzhen, according to Reuters.

The outbreak has coincided with a sell-off in Chinese stocks this week, followed by a rebound Wednesday after Liu pledged to support industries under pressure.

Complaints from regular citizens have appeared with more regularity on the country’s heavily policed social media platforms. One user wrote Monday on the microblog Weibo that because of the sudden new lockdown measures, their family was trapped on a highway for 14 hours trying to reach the town of Wuxi in eastern China.

News that a 4-year-old girl in Changchun, one of the cities under strict lockdown, had died of acute laryngitis while waiting for a negative coronavirus test to go to the hospital prompted further anger online.

“Three years. I don’t dare get sick, and don’t even talk about having children. You don’t know what they might face,” one Internet user wrote under a hashtag for the issue that had been viewed more than 40 million times in two hours.

Others complained about losses to their businesses. “I really broke down tonight and have never wanted to leave Shenzhen as much as I do tonight. Since I opened my shop on March 1, I haven’t made a single penny,” a breakfast shop owner wrote in response to a post by the Shenzhen Health Commission.

As the lockdowns strain the economy and test the patience of residents, there are signs officials may be gradually inching away from the “dynamic zero covid” policy of trying to eliminate the virus through hard lockdowns, aggressive contact tracing and maintenance of tight border controls.

Patients with mild symptoms no longer need to be hospitalized but are instead being sent to centralized quarantine centers, officials said Tuesday. Officials in Shanghai, where schools have been shut, said they were not planning to institute a citywide lockdown.

Apple supplier Foxconn, which halted operations Monday in Shenzhen, said Wednesday that it had implemented a “closed-loop” system and had resumed some production. The Yantian Port in Shenzhen on Monday said that it was still operating normally.

But many provinces and cities are still implementing controls as strictly as before. Almost 36 million people in towns and cities from Hebei province to Shenzhen have been restricted to their homes or housing compounds. Key industrial hubs such as Dongguan, Changchun, Jilin city and Shenzhen have placed their residents under “closed management,” forcing businesses and factories to suspend operations.

Many more areas have implemented less stringent restrictions on movement between provinces. Flights going into Shanghai will be diverted to other cities from March 21 until May 1. All those entering Beijing must undergo a nucleic acid (PCR) test 72 hours after arrival, on top of having a negative coronavirus test within the past 48 hours.

In Tianjin, like in many cities, residents have been ordered not to leave for nonessential travel. In Shanghai, those who must leave the city, as well as those entering the city, must show a negative nucleic acid test taken in the past 48 hours.

Despite signs of wavering, China has officially promised to continue its zero covid policy. Wu Zunyou, chief epidemiologist at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said in an interview with Xinhua News Agency published Wednesday that experts have judged the current zero covid policy to be effective against the omicron variant, even though the BA.2 version was spreading faster and undetected.

If anything, officials seemed ready to double down on the harsh measures. Lei Zhenglong, deputy director of the center, said the nature of the current outbreak requires “our prevention and control measures to be earlier, faster, stricter and more effective.”