Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday that he believed Ukraine would be able to survive the Russian invasion and outlast Russian President Vladimir Putin’s regime.

When asked on CNN’s “Situation Room” if the West would regret not doing more to stop the Kremlin’s attacks on Ukraine, Blinken said it was hard to project into the future. But “there’s going to be a Ukraine, an independent Ukraine, a lot longer than there is going to be a Vladimir Putin,” he said. “One way or the other Ukraine will be there, and at some point, Putin won’t.”

“The real question is how much death and destruction is wrought by Russia’s aggression in the meantime. And that’s what we’re working as hard as we can to limit,” Blinken added.

Blinken’s remarks came as European leaders made highly visible gestures of support for Ukraine. On Tuesday, top officials from the Czech Republic, Poland and Slovenia — all NATO members — traveled to war-torn Kyiv to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky. On the same day, at least four people were killed in the capital after Russian missile attacks, Kyiv’s mayor said.