Nearly three weeks into their invasion, Russian forces are intensifying attacks on civilian targets across a number of Ukrainian cities. A suspected Russian missile attack hit an apartment building in the Sviatoshynskyi district of the capital, Kyiv, on Tuesday, killing at least two people, while in the besieged port city of Mariupol, hundreds of people, including doctors and medical personnel, are being held inside a regional hospital, according to Ukrainian officials. As many as 3 million people have fled the war-torn country since the invasion began — half of them children.
Here’s what to know
Blinken says he's confident Ukraine will outlast Putin's regime
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday that he believed Ukraine would be able to survive the Russian invasion and outlast Russian President Vladimir Putin’s regime.
When asked on CNN’s “Situation Room” if the West would regret not doing more to stop the Kremlin’s attacks on Ukraine, Blinken said it was hard to project into the future. But “there’s going to be a Ukraine, an independent Ukraine, a lot longer than there is going to be a Vladimir Putin,” he said. “One way or the other Ukraine will be there, and at some point, Putin won’t.”
“The real question is how much death and destruction is wrought by Russia’s aggression in the meantime. And that’s what we’re working as hard as we can to limit,” Blinken added.
Blinken’s remarks came as European leaders made highly visible gestures of support for Ukraine. On Tuesday, top officials from the Czech Republic, Poland and Slovenia — all NATO members — traveled to war-torn Kyiv to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky. On the same day, at least four people were killed in the capital after Russian missile attacks, Kyiv’s mayor said.
Here's the status of Ukrainian cities under Russian attack
Nearly three weeks into their invasion of Ukraine, Russian forces are fighting to press forward in a number of cities across the country. Here are updates on some Ukrainian cities:
- Kyiv: A suspected Russian missile attack hit an apartment building in the Sviatoshynskyi district of the Ukrainian capital early Tuesday, killing at least two people and sparking a frenzied effort to rescue residents from the top floors. An immediate night curfew will also be imposed on the city, the mayor said Tuesday.
- Kharkiv: Ukraine’s second-largest city, home to 1.4 million people, has been devastated by Russian shelling. The strikes have destroyed residences, art museums, libraries and government buildings in a city known for its architecture.
- Mariupol: Hundreds of people, including doctors and medical personnel, are being held hostage inside a regional hospital in the besieged city, Ukrainian officials said Tuesday. Conditions in the city are dire amid a Russian blockade, with food and water dwindling and bodies going into mass graves. City officials said more than 2,000 people have been killed. Ukraine’s deputy prime minister said about 20,000 have been evacuated.
- Sumy: Officials in Sumy province said Tuesday that evacuation routes would be opened from several cities in the region, in northeastern Ukraine near the Russian border. Evacuation buses would prioritize pregnant women, women with children, elderly people and those with disabilities, the regional governor said.
- Kherson: A Russian military briefing on Tuesday said its forces had taken full control of the Kherson region in the country’s south. Videos shared Tuesday and verified by The Washington Post show Russian trucks driving through the city; some appeared to be equipped with multiple rocket launcher systems. Moscow may look to stage a “referendum” in the area, British defense intelligence officials said Tuesday, in a bid to create another “breakaway republic.”
- Mykolaiv: This city of about 500,000 people on Ukraine’s Black Sea shoreline is all that’s standing in Russia’s way of an assault on the major port city of Odessa. Despite more than a week of heavy bombardment, Ukraine’s forces have remarkably thwarted Russian advances.
Boston doctors wanted to help Ukrainians. They made YouTube tutorials on how to control bleeding wounds.
As heavy metal music plays in the background, a doctor grabs a piece of cloth and places it atop an open wound on a medical dummy. Pressing on the cloth with both hands, he applies pressure. Later, he secures a tourniquet to the dummy’s leg.
The video is less than 40 seconds long — but its creators say it could help save lives in Ukraine.
“The data we know from the battlefield is that a significant amount of deaths are preventable with taking these steps,” Eric Goralnick, an emergency medicine physician at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, told The Washington Post.
Goralnick is the doctor shown acting out the tutorial in the short video, which provides a list of actionable steps written in Ukrainian. Another video, about 4½ minutes long, features a more detailed step-by-step narrated in Ukrainian by Nelya Melnitchouk, a Ukrainian-born oncology surgeon at Brigham and Women’s Hospital.
55 Ukrainian kids become refugees every minute
PRZEMYSL, Poland — The wave of refugees flooding through Europe is striking not just for its historic scale and speed but also because half of the 3 million people who have fled the war in Ukraine are children.
That means one child has become a refugee nearly every second since the start of the war, said James Elder, a spokesperson for UNICEF.
Many have had to say goodbye to their fathers before undertaking difficult and disorienting journeys with mothers and siblings, sometimes waiting more than a dozen hours in the cold before being allowed to cross into safer countries. Parents have agonized over how to explain what was happening. Some kids heard they were going on vacation. Others were told directly: Our homes are not safe, and Dad must stay behind to defend our country.