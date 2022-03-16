She spent almost five years in prison before she was released to house arrest at her parents’ home in Tehran.

On Wednesday, British member of Parliament Tulip Siddiq, who has long campaigned for her release, tweeted that the charity worker was “at the airport in Tehran and on her way home.” Earlier this week, the lawmaker said that Zaghari-Ratcliffe had been given back her British passport.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had also said earlier on Wednesday said that a negotiating team was at work in Tehran to free Zaghari-Ratcliffe.

Iran’s state-run Fars News Agency, calling Zaghari-Ratcliffe a “spy”, said in a report published Tuesday that her release had come after Britain had agreed to unfreeze more than $500 million in frozen Iranian funds, as well as to the release of an unnamed Iranian citizen imprisoned in the U.K. Fars said another dual British-Iranian citizen, Anousheh Ashouri, was also being freed.