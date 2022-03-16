She spent almost five years in prison before she was released to house arrest at her parents’ home in Tehran.

On Wednesday, British member of Parliament Tulip Siddiq, who has long campaigned for her release, tweeted that the charity worker was “at the airport in Tehran and on her way home.” Earlier this week, the lawmaker said that Zaghari-Ratcliffe had been given back her British passport.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had also said earlier on Wednesday said that a negotiating team was at work in Tehran to free Zaghari-Ratcliffe.

It was a long fight to free Zaghari-Ratcliffe, whose imprisonment has been a high-profile case in the U.K. for years. A BBC presenter choked up when announcing the news of her release.

In 2017, Johnson, who was foreign secretary at the time, was widely criticized when he said Zaghari-Ratcliffe was “simply teaching people journalism” before her arrest — a claim her family and employer vehemently denied. Johnson later distanced himself from his remarks.

Iran’s state-run Fars News Agency, calling Zaghari-Ratcliffe a “spy,” said in a report published Tuesday that her release had come after Britain had agreed to unfreeze more than $500 million in frozen Iranian funds, as well as to the release of an unnamed Iranian citizen imprisoned in the U.K. Fars said another dual British-Iranian citizen, Anousheh Ashouri, was also being freed.

The release offered another hopeful sign that a revival of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal could be imminent. Talks in Vienna focused on an agreement to restore the deal, which lapsed after President Donald Trump withdrew the United States in 2018, were put on hold last week after Russia made new demands related to the sanctions imposed as punishment for its invasion of Ukraine.

But on Tuesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said those demands had been satisfied by language in the existing text of the draft agreement, which diplomats had been hoping to adopt earlier this month. He added that Russia still supports the restoration of the deal, known as the Joint Coordinated Plan of Action.

An exchange of prisoners between Iran and the West was expected to occur alongside moves to finalize an agreement, diplomats say. Those could include at least four U.S. citizens held in Iranian prisons and as many as 13 Iranians imprisoned in the United States.

There are still other outstanding issues to be resolved between the United States and Iran, which have been negotiating indirectly via intermediaries from the European Union, Russia and China.

One of the key issues from Iran’s perspective is a demand that the United States offer guarantees that no future president be able to withdraw from the talks, as Trump did, according to a person familiar with the exchanges between Iran and the United States.

Such a guarantee is legally impossible for the United States to provide, but Iran may be coming round to the view that the deal may have to proceed without one, said the person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive negotiations.