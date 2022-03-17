Honduran authorities detained Hernández last month after the United States requested his extradition to face drug trafficking and weapons charges in federal court. That action stunned Hondurans who had opposed Hernández for years — decrying him as a “narcopresidente” — but believed that the impunity he had enjoyed while in office would continue into his retirement.

Even after his arrest, many Hondurans believed Hernández would use his clout to keep Honduran courts from approving his extradition. That scenario apparently has not come to pass. The judge’s ruling, announced late Wednesday, allows Hernández three days to appeal, after which he could be sent to the United States immediately. He remains in a Honduran prison.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The Honduran Supreme Court said it approved Hernández’s extradition on charges of manufacturing, trafficking and distributing illicit substance brought by prosecutors in the Southern District of New York. The charges also included the use of firearms linked to the trafficking of drugs, the Supreme Court said in a statement.

Hernández’s brother, Juan Antonio “Tony” Hernández, was convicted by the U.S. court of drug trafficking and weapons charges and sentenced last year to life in prison. Prosecutors named Juan Orlando Hernández an unindicted co-conspirator in that case.

The prosecutors alleged that Juan Orlando Hernández agreed “to facilitate the use of Honduran armed forces personnel as security” for drug traffickers. In a separate court filing, witnesses alleged that Hernández said he wanted to shove drugs “right up the noses of the gringos” by flooding the United States with cocaine.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Hernández was a particularly close ally of the Trump administration due to his willingness to help stop Central American migrants from reaching the U.S. border.

“President Hernández is working with the United States very closely,” President Donald Trump said in December 2019. “You know what’s going on on our southern border. And we’re winning after years and years of losing.”

Hernández’s wife, former first lady Ana García Carías, told journalists Wednesday she was surprised the United States was attempting to prosecute, given his cooperation with Washington.

“I regret that this happens to someone who has been [a U.S.] ally,” she said.

Hernández, who was barred by term limits from running for reelection, had hoped his National Party would win the presidential election in November and extend some protection against a U.S. prosecution. But the National Party suffered a surprising loss to democratic socialist Xiomara Castro, who was inaugurated to succeed him in January.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The Biden administration has expressed hope that Castro’s presidency could lead a shift away from the corruption that plagued Honduras under Hernández and which, administration officials say, led in part to high levels of migration.