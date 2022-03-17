Safe haven passageways during conflict date back at least from shortly before World War II, when 10,000 children were transported out of Nazi-controlled countries on trains, boats and planes called “Kindertransports.” In 1949, the Geneva Conventions established protocols to ensure civilians have access to critical goods like medicine during war.
But history shows that humanitarian corridors offer no guarantees. Time and again, civilians have been hit while trying to escape along a route that was supposed to be safe. Even when they work, they often aren’t a solution for the most vulnerable.
“It’s basically a desperate measure to get civilians out of a place where they’re either out of supplies or they’re in constant danger,” said Crystal Wells, a spokeswoman for the International Committee of the Red Cross. “But this often means that there’s a lot of people who are left behind. What happens if you’re bedridden, if you’re old, if you don’t really have an option to get out?”