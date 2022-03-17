The powerful earthquake hit parts of Miyagi and Fukushima, areas where a massive 9.0-magnitude quake triggered a 23-foot (7-meter) tsunami in 2011 that ultimately killed more than 18,000 people, injured at least 6,000 and displaced tens of thousands. The Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant’s reactors suffered meltdowns and radiation leaks.

The Japan Meteorological Agency lifted a low-risk tsunami advisory in the area on Thursday, though smaller waves of nearly a foot (28 cm) were reported on Japanese shores.

Residents said they had flashbacks to the 2011 quake in interviews with local media. A man in his 70s said he was fast asleep when a wardrobe fell on him, prompting him to evacuate his home. “The quake was just as big as the 2011 earthquake,” he told Japanese newswire Jiji. He said his entire home “is a complete mess.”

Large aftershocks are likely for days, meteorologists say and there’s about a 5 percent chance that this could be a preview of a much larger quake in the next three days.

“For the next week or so, especially in the coming days, given that a strong earthquake of a similar scale often can occur, the government will continue to take all possible measures with a high sense of alert,” Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told lawmakers on Thursday. No abnormalities had been detected at nearby nuclear plants, he added.

The quake was the deadliest single tremor to rock Japan since September 2018, when 43 people died, partly due to a quake-induced landslide. Just one person died from earthquakes last year, while none did in 2020, Japanese government data shows.

But the quake left visible traces for Japanese residents. Plates in restaurants, books in bookstores, and racks of apparel in clothing shops were sprayed out on the floor. A statue of a 17th century Japanese samurai at an old castle near Sendai, a city of 1 million, was damaged after surviving 2011 quake unscathed. A Washington Post reporter woke up to see her mirror smashed, as if someone had heaved a baseball at it overnight.

A bullet train heading to Fukushima, a city about 150 miles north of Tokyo, derailed. Passengers were unhurt, but were trapped in their cars until after 3 a.m. They then had to walk more than a mile to the nearest train station. Images on social media showed doors inside the train had been unhinged as if The Hulk had shoved them aside in a burst of rage.

The East Japan Railway Company halted operations in some of its routes after cracks could be seen on some of the piles and piers supporting railway bridges. In the prefectures of Miyagi and Fukushima, businesses and public schools will be closed. Some schools delayed graduation ceremonies, which occur typically in March in Japan, that had been planned for Thursday. Water was also out in 4,300 residences in nearby regions, local officials said.

“It’s terrifying to think that even 11 years after the disaster, another huge earthquake can happen at any time,” one woman told the Asahi newspaper as she glanced at the destroyed buildings and broken glasses on the street on her way home.