Attacks on civilian targets in Ukraine continued Wednesday, as an airstrike hit a theater in the besieged port city of Mariupol where hundreds of residents were sheltering. The number of casualties was unknown and Russia denied responsibility, but on the square near the destroyed theater, the word “children” was written in large Russian lettering, satellite photos show.

And in the northern city of Chernihiv, where heavy fighting has been ongoing for weeks, 10 people were killed by Kremlin forces while waiting in line for bread, U.S. and Ukrainian officials said. “We are considering all available options to ensure accountability for any atrocity crimes in Ukraine," the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv wrote of the Chernihiv massacre.

The attacks come as President Biden for the first time publicly called his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin a “war criminal.” (Moscow dismissed the remark as “unacceptable and unforgivable.”)

Russia has “already crossed all the red lines when they started shelling civilians,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on NBC News, hours after he made an emotional appeal to Congress for more support to protect the skies above his country. Washington is sending more military aid, and an adviser to Zelensky said Ukrainian forces are launching counteroffensives in several areas.

Here’s what to know

  • The Pentagon will expand the size and scope of weaponry being rushed to Ukraine, the Biden administration said, including for the first time armed drones capable of inflicting significant damage to Russian ground units.
  • The U.N. Security Council will hold an emergency meeting Thursday on the situation in Ukraine.
  • Three weeks into its invasion — stymied in some places by stronger-than-expected resistance and logistical problems — Russia is deliberating reinforcement of its troops and supplies, the Pentagon said. Britain said that Moscow has used more sophisticated weapons than planned, and is now “resorting to the use of older, less precise weapons."
  • Zelensky and Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk on Wednesday accused Russia of “firing at humanitarian columns of buses” and “gathering points” for evacuations. There had been some successful evacuations from besieged cities in recent days.