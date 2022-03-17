And in the northern city of Chernihiv, where heavy fighting has been ongoing for weeks, 10 people were killed by Kremlin forces while waiting in line for bread, U.S. and Ukrainian officials said. “We are considering all available options to ensure accountability for any atrocity crimes in Ukraine," the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv wrote of the Chernihiv massacre.
The attacks come as President Biden for the first time publicly called his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin a “war criminal.” (Moscow dismissed the remark as “unacceptable and unforgivable.”)
Russia has “already crossed all the red lines when they started shelling civilians,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on NBC News, hours after he made an emotional appeal to Congress for more support to protect the skies above his country. Washington is sending more military aid, and an adviser to Zelensky said Ukrainian forces are launching counteroffensives in several areas.
Here’s what to know
In his address to Congress on Wednesday, President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the United States for supporting his country as it defends itself against Russia. But Ukraine needs more help, he said.
He had four big asks. But what Zelensky wants most, the United States is most hesitant to give.
Here’s what help Zelensky asked for, in order of what he’s least likely to get to what he’s most likely to get.