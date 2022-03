The mayor of Melitopol, reportedly abducted by Russian troops on Friday, was freed after Ukrainian authorities released nine Russian conscripted armed service members in a swap, according to a statement from Ukraine’s Center for Strategic Communication.

The center, which is affiliated with the country’s culture and information policy ministry, said Mayor Ivan Fedorov had been taken against his will from his southeastern city to Luhansk, one of the two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine that Russian President Vladimir Putin officially recognized as republics last month. He was held there for five days, the center added.

Ukrainian authorities said the nine Russian conscripts involved in the exchange were all born between 2002 and 2003, making them 19- and 20-year-olds. Moscow has said it was deploying conscripts to Ukraine, a claim it had denied in the early days of the war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video posted early Thursday that he spoke with Fedorov after the mayor’s release. During his captivity, Fedorov declined Russia’s request to “collaborate,” Zelensky said, commending Fedorov’s loyalty.

Fedorov “did not give up, just as we all endure. You all,” Zelensky said. “Just as we all do not give up, because we are Ukrainians and we always protect our own.”