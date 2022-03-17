And in the northern city of Chernihiv, where heavy fighting has been ongoing for weeks, 10 people were killed by Kremlin forces while waiting in line for bread, U.S. and Ukrainian officials said. “We are considering all available options to ensure accountability for any atrocity crimes in Ukraine," the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv wrote of the Chernihiv massacre.
The attacks come as President Biden for the first time publicly called his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin a “war criminal.” (Moscow dismissed the remark as “unacceptable and unforgivable.”)
Russia has “already crossed all the red lines when they started shelling civilians,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on NBC News, hours after he made an emotional appeal to Congress for more support to protect the skies above his country. Washington is sending more military aid, and an adviser to Zelensky said Ukrainian forces are launching counteroffensives in several areas.
Here’s what to know
Ukraine’s rail executive: European leaders’ train trip to Kyiv was important but ‘naive’Return to menu
Ukrainian Railways Chairman Oleksandr Kamyshin called the visit of three European leaders to his country earlier this week a “strong step” in demonstrating their support for Kyiv, “even if it was naive.”
In a recent interview with CNN, Kamyshin said the trip taken by the prime ministers of Poland, Slovenia and the Czech Republic — three NATO nations — was naive because some of the leaders publicized their journey while they were still en route. This could have put them in physical danger, because Russian forces have bombed train stations in recent weeks, he explained.
Kamyshin said the three prime ministers, along with diplomatic representatives from their countries, traveled to Kyiv via the state-owned railway company’s newest sleeper trains. But the route they took was “the same track that normal passengers take as well,” he added.
In addition to the danger associated with entering an active war zone, a security expert told The Washington Post that the visit could be viewed by Russian President Vladimir Putin as a provocation and possibly trigger reprisal attacks.
Melitopol mayor freed in exchange for 9 Russian conscripts, Ukraine saysReturn to menu
The mayor of Melitopol, reportedly abducted by Russian troops on Friday, was freed after Ukrainian authorities released nine Russian conscripted armed service members in a swap, according to a statement from Ukraine’s Center for Strategic Communication.
The center, which is affiliated with the country’s culture and information policy ministry, said Mayor Ivan Fedorov had been taken against his will from his southeastern city to Luhansk, one of the two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine that Russian President Vladimir Putin officially recognized as republics last month. He was held there for five days, the center added.
Ukrainian authorities said the nine Russian conscripts involved in the exchange were all born between 2002 and 2003, making them 19- and 20-year-olds. Moscow has said it was deploying conscripts to Ukraine, a claim it had denied in the early days of the war.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video posted early Thursday that he spoke with Fedorov after the mayor’s release. During his captivity, Fedorov declined Russia’s request to “collaborate,” Zelensky said, commending Fedorov’s loyalty.
Fedorov “did not give up, just as we all endure. You all,” Zelensky said. “Just as we all do not give up, because we are Ukrainians and we always protect our own.”
Zelensky described Russia’s capture of Fedorov as “a crime against democracy” when footage of the mayor being taken away by Russian soldiers with a hood over his head spread on social media last week. The incident quickly triggered public anger in Melitopol as residents gathered in support of their leader.
Map: Russia’s latest advances in UkraineReturn to menu
Russian troops destroyed a theater in the city of Mariupol where hundreds of people were sheltering, local Ukrainian officials said. The Kremlin’s forces also continued to shell civilian areas in Kharkiv, but have been unsuccessful in encircling the city.
Russian warships shelled some areas in Odessa oblast, while several attacks northwest of Kyiv were unsuccessful.
Analysis: What can the U.S. do to stop Russia?Return to menu
In his address to Congress on Wednesday, President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the United States for supporting his country as it defends itself against Russia. But Ukraine needs more help, he said.
He had four big asks. But what Zelensky wants most, the United States is most hesitant to give.
Here’s what help Zelensky asked for, in order of what he’s least likely to get to what he’s most likely to get.