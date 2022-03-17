The surge follows South Korea’s rollback of anti-virus measures in recent weeks after the less fatal but highly contagious omicron variant became the dominant variant in the country. Health authorities gradually eased some anti-virus measures to focus limited medical and administrative resources on priority groups, including the elderly and those with preexisting medical conditions.

South Korean officials say the number of deaths is still relatively low thanks to high vaccination rates. More than 85 percent of the country’s population is fully vaccinated, and more than 60 percent have received a booster shot. South Korea’s covid-19 death rate is just 0.14 percent, officials note.

Health officials had initially predicted that the wave of infections would peak at about 370,000 in mid-March, and the number of new cases has come as a surprise. Lee Sang-won, who heads epidemiological investigation at the Central Disease Control Headquarters, on Thursday apologized for the sharp surge in infections.

“Since omicron became the dominant variant, we have been making preparations for a surge in patients, but we are sorry about this sharp surge that exceeded our expectations,” he said.

Health authorities announced this week that vaccinations for children ages 5 to 11 will start at the end of this month.

For most of the pandemic, South Korea managed to keep the virus at bay and avoid a stringent lockdown through aggressive contact tracing and widespread testing.

As it logs record coronavirus cases, the country has struggled to contain the spread. Instead, South Korea has switched to managing the most serious cases and introducing at-home treatment for patients with light symptoms, saving the intensive care units for the seriously ill. The continued rise in hospitalizations and deaths has strained health and administrative resources in the country.

Health Ministry spokesman Son Young-rae said he expects infections to peak at the current level and start abating next week.

Still, life continues relatively normally in Seoul, the nation’s capital, with crowded bars and restaurants.

In recent weeks, South Korea has relaxed social distancing rules by pushing back a curfew on restaurants to 11 p.m. and easing the cap on private gatherings to six. Local media outlets reported that the curfew and the gathering cap be would be further relaxed, but Son said it is too early to tell.

South Korea’s incoming president, Yoon Suk-yeol, who won last week’s election by a slight margin, pledged to lift the coronavirus rules, citing an adverse impact on the economy.