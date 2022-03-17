The surge comes as South Korea rolled back its antivirus measures in recent weeks after the less-fatal and highly-contagious omicron variant became the dominant strain in the country. Health authorities gradually eased some of the antivirus measures in order to focus limited medical and administrative resources on priority groups, including the elderly and those with preexisting medical conditions.

South Korean officials say there are still relatively low levels of fatalities and deaths thanks to high vaccination rates. More than 85 percent of the country’s population are fully vaccinated, with more than 60 percent having been boosted. The covid death rate in South Korea is just 0.14 percent, officials note.

Health officials had initially predicted that the wave of infections would peak at around 370,000 in mid-March, but the number of new cases came as a surprise. Lee Sang-won, who heads the epidemiological investigation at the Central Disease Control Headquarters, on Thursday apologized for a sharp surge in infections.

“Since omicron became the dominant variant, we have been making preparations for a surge in patients, but we are sorry about this sharp surge that exceeded our expectations,” he said.

Health authorities announced this week that vaccination for children aged 5 to 11 will start at the end of this month.

For most of the pandemic, South Korea managed to keep the virus at bay without a stringent lockdown, through aggressive contact tracing and widespread testing.

But as it logs record cases of covid, South Korea has struggled to contain the spread and instead has switched to managing the most serious cases and introducing at-home treatment for patients with light symptoms while saving the intensive care units for the seriously ill. The continued rise in deaths and hospitalizations has strained health and and administrative resources in the country.

Health Ministry spokesman Son Young-rae said he expects infections to peak at the current level and start abating next week.

Still, life continues on relatively normally in the country’s capital of Seoul, with crowded bars and restaurants.

In recent weeks, South Korea has relaxed social distancing rules by pushing back a curfew on restaurants to 11 p.m. and easing the cap on private gatherings to six. Local media outlets reported the curfew and the gathering cap be would be further relaxed, but Health Ministry’s Son said it is too early to tell.

South Korea’s incoming president Yoon Suk-yeol, who won the presidential election by a slight margin last week, pledged to lift the coronavirus rules citing adverse impact on the economy.