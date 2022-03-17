Governments all over the world are working to identify and freeze the assets of Russian elites and their family members, including luxury apartments, money and yachts. Online sleuths are watching their moves, tweeting names, locations, ownership and the latest status of yachts owned by Russian oligarchs.
The Crescent is supersized even by global elite benchmarks — few of the world’s biggest yachts measure more than 400 feet. It was built by the German shipyard Lürssen, which constructs many of the largest yachts, and reportedly features a retractable helicopter hangar and a big glass-bottomed pool.
Spain’s Transportation Ministry said it was collecting information “to confirm the real ownership” of the vessel and whether control of the ship corresponds to an individual on the list of people and entities sanctioned by the European Council over the war in Ukraine. If it turns out to belong to someone on the sanctions list, it will be “immobilized,” officials said.
Spanish authorities said that so far this week, they have seized the Valerie, in the Port of Barcelona, and the Lady Anastasia in Majorca’s Port Adriano. The former is suspected to be owned by Sergey Chemezov, a longtime ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin and a subject of Western sanctions. Chemezov is the head of Rostec, a Russian industrial and military conglomerate.
The United States and its allies have said they will not fight the Russian military directly or support Ukraine’s request for a no-fly zone, which U.S. officials fear could lead to broader war with a nuclear-armed superpower. But they are waging an economic war against the Putin-connected Russian super-elite.
Protesters this week broke into a white stucco mansion in central London belonging to the family of a Russian oligarch, unfurled a Ukrainian flag, and declared the property “liberated” and ready for refugees. Even countries as far as New Zealand have said Russian superyachts and aircraft would be barred from entering its waters and airspace under new sanctions legislation passed in response to the Kremlin invasion.