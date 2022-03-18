A minute later, she was in tears.

“I was crying last night as well,” she said, recalling the images she was seeing on TV, horrors — such as the death of a pregnant woman in Mariupol, Ukraine — that she hadn’t been able to stop thinking about. She said she felt “dumbstruck” by the sense of history repeating itself. Her own first memories were of taking shelter from bombs during World War II.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s too brutal, this war,” Olivi said.

Russia’s invasion, three weeks after it was launched, has devastated Ukraine and caused shock waves in surrounding countries that are dealing with a mass-scale exodus. Farther afield — from Rome to Paris to London — daily life has not transformed anywhere near the same way.

But on a continent that had convinced itself such wars were a thing of the past, the conflict has placed even the safer parts of Europe on uncertain emotional ground. The markers of normalcy are still there, including aspects of life that had disappeared during the height of the pandemic: traffic-clogged commutes, aperitivo hours with friends. But mixed in with that are feelings of unease. Some say they feel guilty about having carefree moments. Many say they’re anxious that the conflict could yet spread.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The sense of vulnerability comes just as countries were letting down their guard after numerous coronavirus waves. This time, the emotions are different; they are connected not just to the ideas of science and personal safety, but also to issues of sovereignty and aggression. But compared with the virus, the risks are also at more of a remove.

As a result, the mood can change by the moment. In Italy, Instagram influencers post a strange mix of pasta dishes, picturesque villages and links for donating to Ukrainian causes. Buses of Ukrainian refugees arrive alongside buses packed with tourists. Last weekend, an estimated 20,000 people gathered in a Florence piazza rallying for peace in Ukraine. But in Rome, the most noticeable gathering consisted of kilt-wearing Scottish rugby fans, in town for a tournament.

Days later, with the sun out, Rome looked much like its usual self. Romans were at outdoor tables for 11 a.m. coffees, and vacationers crowded near the Spanish Steps. That’s also where Lyubomyra Polyanska, 37, a Furla shop employee, was trying to make sense of her two worlds: By day, she caters to tourists looking for handbags. By night, she is immersed in the war, thinking about her parents in Lviv, Ukraine, and following the news so closely that her children remarked that her phone was “always making Mom cry.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

While the European Union has banned the export of luxury goods to Russia, Polyanska said her store is a place where shoppers from anywhere in the world might walk in the door. A few of the shoppers recently have been Russians, to whom she has spoken only in English — not ready for a conversation about the war. Some shoppers, finding out that she is Ukrainian, have wanted to give her a hug.

And some shoppers just want to look at purses.

“There’s not a moment when I forget about the war,” she said. “But work helps. It helps a lot.”

For others, the dangers feel easier to forget.

At the Eiffel Tower in Paris — lit in the blue-and-yellow colors of Ukraine in the early days of the invasion — tourists and locals took selfies and bit into their croissants as usual this week. But some, visiting from countries to the east of France, said they were struck by how little the war in Ukraine could be felt in the streets of the French capital. Felipe Teran, a 27-year-old student who lives in Berlin and was visiting Paris on Thursday, said the arrival of tens of thousands of Ukrainian refugees in the German capital has been a visual and frequent reminder of the war that felt absent in Paris.

“I think it is very weird that normal life is going on,” he said. But “if we stop going about our daily lives — going to work, going to study — it is going to make this situation more depressing for everyone.”

In Britain, the sanctions imposed on Chelsea Football Club owner Roman Abramovich hasn’t gotten in the way of fans enjoying Premier League soccer on the television in pubs finally liberated of mask mandates. The war in Eastern Europe is there on the BBC, and people are talking about it, but what to do?

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Blue-and-yellow Ukrainian flags have appeared in apartment windows, just as signs of support for National Health Service doctors and nurses did two years ago. When you order your flat white coffee in London, the barista asks if you want to donate 50 pence to Ukrainian refugees, and many people say sure, why not?

Britain is relatively late to join the humanitarian support effort, but more than 130,000 people have signed up to take in Ukrainian refugees through a “Homes for Ukraine” program, with the first refugees expected next week.

A few nights ago, a handful of protesters broke into a mansion belonging to the family of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska in London’s Belgravia neighborhood. They unfurled a banner reading, “This property has been liberated.” They were arrested and released.

On a busy shopping road in North London, Olivia Ames was taking a coffee break and looked up from her smartphone. “Yes, I do look at the news from Ukraine, almost obsessively. It’s terrible, and I do think people care,” the shopkeeper said.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“I feel for them,” Ames said, adding that Russian President Vladimir Putin had been unmasked as an aggressor.

Asked what Britons could do, Ames answered, “Nothing, really.”

Although headlines in Europe refer to “Russia’s war in Ukraine,” surveying by SWG, an Italian polling group, suggests that a majority of Europeans view the conflict as pitting Russia against the West or the entire world. And some 57 percent say they feel their own country is at risk from the war.

As one immediate consequence of the conflict, gasoline prices have risen across the continent.

The far greater risk is a broader war that involves NATO — and the potential deployment of nuclear weapons.

Story continues below advertisement

Europe is full of reminders about what a world war can look like, and now those places are taking on new meaning. One hour north of Rome, abutting the hilltop town of Sant’Oreste, a collection of World War II tanks stand sentry in front of the entrance to a three-mile mountain tunnel. It was built in 1937, on the orders of Benito Mussolini, as a fortress for preserving the treasures — and the leader — of the state in the event of war. The bunker ended up serving as a Nazi base in 1943. By the time of the Cold War, its inner core was re-adapted as an atomic shelter behind a four-ton door.

Advertisement

And until recently, it was just a part of history. Tour guides would tell groups that this was a place to see the errors of the past, so they wouldn’t be repeated.

But now, said Riccardo Cecchini, “it doesn’t just feel like war is something from history.”

Story continues below advertisement

Cecchini, head of the association that manages the bunker, said that when he has led tour groups recently, “some tourists have asked, ‘Can we come here’ ” in the event of disaster?

The possibility still feels distant, he said. But less distant than before. When he reemerged after leading a walk through the tunnels this week, he again saw the weaponry and tanks at the entrance. But he also saw normal life.

Most of the people arriving at the bunker parking lot were heading toward a mountain trailhead.

They were taking nature walks.