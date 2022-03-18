The Russian invasion of Ukraine, now in its fourth week, is “basically frozen” on the ground amid fierce resistance and mounting logistical difficulties, according to the Pentagon. But Western officials warned that the Kremlin still has significant combat power in reserve, even though poor logistics and Ukrainian attacks on their supply lines have left Russian forces scrambling for food and fuel.

In the absence of major advances, Russia — which has launched more than 1,000 missiles so far — is increasingly relying on “dumb” bombs to wear cities and civilians down. The United Nations has reported 1,900 civilian casualties, including the deaths of 52 children, and the flight of more than 3.1 million refugees. But humanitarian groups have warned that the true scale of human suffering is likely to be far greater.

The devastation of Russia’s assault on its neighbor is apparent in morgues and city streets. A video from the besieged city of Chernihiv, verified by The Washington Post, shows blanket-covered bodies of children amid rubble. (A U.S. citizen was killed amid Russian shelling there Thursday.) And in Kharkiv, where a Post reporter witnessed evidence of cluster bombs being used in civilian areas, body bags and coffins are in short supply.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in a video address early Friday local time, pledged to fight for all Ukrainian cities under attack and appealed to Russian citizens to challenge the Kremlin. “We want you to love your children more than you fear your authorities,” he said.

Here’s what to know

  • President Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping will speak at 9 a.m. Eastern time on Friday as concerns mount that Beijing will offer military equipment and aid to Moscow.
  • Nearly 4,000 people were evacuated from embattled Ukrainian cities on Thursday, officials said, continuing the halting, sporadic and treacherous effort to rescue civilians from the country’s most war-torn regions.
  • The United States denounced Russia’s decision to seek an emergency meeting at the United Nations Security Council on Friday to discuss American biological labs in Ukraine, calling it a means through which Moscow promotes “disinformation.”
  • The Russian government made a $117 million interest payment to foreign bondholders on Wednesday, averting what would have been its first foreign debt default since 1918.