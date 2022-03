Nearly 4,000 people were evacuated from embattled Ukrainian cities on Thursday, officials said, continuing the halting, sporadic and treacherous effort to rescue civilians from the country’s most war-torn regions.

The evacuations continued one day after Ukrainian officials said Russian forces had targeted the established escape routes. On Thursday, they announced nine such “humanitarian corridors” and eight of them operated successfully, allowing people to get out and food and supplies to get in, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vereshchuk said.

More than 2,000 were able to leave the port city of Mariupol and arrive safely in Zaporizhzhia, about 150 miles inland, she said. On Friday, 10 more buses will be sent to Mariupol, where conditions have grown extremely dire.

Roughly 1,600 were evacuated from the Kyiv region, Vereshchuk said, and a total of 40 tons of food and medicine was delivered to cities.

The lone corridor that remained closed off Thursday was in the Kharkiv region, which has faced particularly fierce assaults in recent days. Artillery fire prevented evacuations, Vereshchuk said.

“We continue to work discussing new humanitarian routes,” she said.