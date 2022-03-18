The video was shared by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine on March 17 and verified by The Washington Post. (The Washington Post)

A body is carried from the bombed-out rubble of a building in Chernihiv, Ukraine, as someone cries in anguish outside the view of the camera. The bodies of children are seen laid on the ground next to each other, covered with blankets.

The video was shared by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Thursday and verified by The Washington Post. The Post has edited the video to obscure the body of an adult and the face of one of the children.

Heavy fighting has been ongoing for weeks in Chernihiv, which is about 90 miles north of the capital Kyiv and not far from the borders of Belarus and Russia.

A post on the organization’s Facebook page said that three children, 3-year-old twins and their 12-year-old sister, were killed along with their parents in the bombardment.

The shelling of the buildings, which included a hostel, occurred on March 13, days before the bodies were found, according to the State Emergency Service.