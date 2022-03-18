In the absence of major advances, Russia — which has launched more than 1,000 missiles so far — is increasingly relying on “dumb” bombs to wear cities and civilians down. The United Nations has reported 1,900 civilian casualties, including the deaths of 52 children, and the flight of more than 3.1 million refugees. But humanitarian groups have warned that the true scale of human suffering is likely to be far greater.
The devastation of Russia’s assault on its neighbor is apparent in morgues and city streets. A video from the besieged city of Chernihiv, verified by The Washington Post, shows blanket-covered bodies of children amid rubble. (A U.S. citizen was killed amid Russian shelling there Thursday.) And in Kharkiv, where a Post reporter witnessed evidence of cluster bombs being used in civilian areas, body bags and coffins are in short supply.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in a video address early Friday local time, pledged to fight for all Ukrainian cities under attack and appealed to Russian citizens to challenge the Kremlin. “We want you to love your children more than you fear your authorities,” he said.
Here's what to know
Video shows toll of heavy fighting on civilians in northern city of Chernihiv
A body is carried from the bombed-out rubble of a building in Chernihiv, Ukraine, as someone cries in anguish outside the view of the camera. The bodies of children are seen laid on the ground next to each other, covered with blankets.
The video was shared by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Thursday and verified by The Washington Post. The Post has edited the video to obscure the body of an adult and the face of one of the children.
Heavy fighting has been ongoing for weeks in Chernihiv, which is about 90 miles north of the capital Kyiv and not far from the borders of Belarus and Russia.
A post on the organization’s Facebook page said that three children, 3-year-old twins and their 12-year-old sister, were killed along with their parents in the bombardment.
The shelling of the buildings, which included a hostel, occurred on March 13, days before the bodies were found, according to the State Emergency Service.
On March 16, the bodies of at least 53 civilians killed in the fighting were brought to morgues, a local official said.
Map: Russia's latest advances in Ukraine
Russian forces continued to shell the cities of Mariupol and Kharkiv. The Ukrainian army launched counterattacks on Russian forces near Kyiv and Kharkiv.
Here's the status of Ukrainian cities under Russian attack
Exactly three weeks since its invasion of Ukraine began, Russia is struggling to gain control of key cities while exacting a heavy toll on civilians. Here are updates on some key places:
- Chernihiv: Russian forces have isolated this northern city near Belarus, according to the Pentagon. Recent satellite images capture burning homes around Chernihiv, as well as Russian artillery and rocket launchers on the outskirts. Multiple people, including a U.S. citizen, were killed Thursday by shelling in the city center, according to Ukrainian police.
- Kyiv: A long-stalled Russian convoy north of the capital is still outside the city, a senior U.S. defense official said Thursday. But the Kremlin’s forces have been battering Kyiv with missiles, “trying to wear the city down,” the official said. Ukrainian officials accused invading troops of firing on evacuation convoys in the broader region, killing two police officers.
- Kharkiv: Shelling has devastated Ukraine’s second-largest city, home to 1.4 million people and famed for its architecture. Ukrainian officials said Russian artillery hit the town of Merefa on Kharkiv’s outskirts on Thursday, killing 23 people and leaving 26 injured.
- Mariupol: Authorities are still trying to assess the toll of a Wednesday airstrike on this port city’s Drama Theater, which became a shelter for hundreds of people as Russian forces isolated Mariupol with siege tactics. Invading troops have cut off badly needed supplies and sowed terror with apparent attacks on a children’s hospital, university and more. The city council said Thursday that as much as 80 percent of Mariupol’s houses are destroyed, with some residents managing to evacuate but far more were stuck behind.
- Melitopol: Russia took control of this city of about 150,000 early in its invasion and, according to Ukraine, abducted its mayor, Ivan Fedorov, prompting thousands of people to take to the streets in protest. On Thursday, Fedorov posted his first video since Ukrainian officials announced his release as part of a prisoner swap with Russia.
- Mykolaiv: The city of about half a million people on Ukraine’s Black Sea shoreline is all that’s standing in the way of a Russian assault on the major port city of Odessa. Despite more than a week of heavy bombardment, Ukraine’s forces have thwarted Russian advances.
Dan Lamothe and Rachel Pannett contributed to this report.
Nearly 4,000 evacuated from Ukrainian cities one day after officials said Russia targeted escape routes
Nearly 4,000 people were evacuated from embattled Ukrainian cities on Thursday, officials said, continuing the halting, sporadic and treacherous effort to rescue civilians from the country’s most war-torn regions.
The evacuations continued one day after Ukrainian officials said Russian forces had targeted the established escape routes. On Thursday, they announced nine such “humanitarian corridors” and eight of them operated successfully, allowing people to get out and food and supplies to get in, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vereshchuk said.
More than 2,000 were able to leave the port city of Mariupol and arrive safely in Zaporizhzhia, about 150 miles inland, she said. On Friday, 10 more buses will be sent to Mariupol, where conditions have grown extremely dire.
Roughly 1,600 were evacuated from the Kyiv region, Vereshchuk said, and a total of 40 tons of food and medicine was delivered to cities.
The lone corridor that remained closed off Thursday was in the Kharkiv region, which has faced particularly fierce assaults in recent days. Artillery fire prevented evacuations, Vereshchuk said.
“We continue to work discussing new humanitarian routes,” she said.
Zina Pozen contributed to this report.
As sanctions over Ukraine war mount, Russia turns to India to buy oil and arms
NEW DELHI — When Russia faced international condemnation and sanctions after President Vladimir Putin launched his Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, India stayed on the diplomatic sidelines.
Now, as those economic sanctions begin to bite, Moscow is again turning to India.
India, the world’s biggest oil importer behind China and the United States, has agreed to purchase 3 million barrels of Russian oil at a heavy discount, an Indian official said Thursday. The purchase, which was first reported by the Wall Street Journal, is relatively small given Russia’s production and Indian demand. But the volume could increase in the coming months and reinforce a growing perception that India is determined to preserve its extensive trade and military ties with Moscow, even as the United States and its allies urge governments around the world to isolate Russia.