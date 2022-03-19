Japan has accepted at least 73 Ukrainians since March 2, when its prime minister formally announced the change. After initially opening up to Ukrainians who have relatives or acquaintances in Japan, the country on Friday began accepting anyone fleeing the Russian invasion.

Story continues below advertisement

“The people who evacuated Ukraine and would like to come to Japan, starting from today, we will be ready to accept them anytime. With the understanding of the general public, the ministries concerned will offer necessary support,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said in a news briefing Friday.

The dramatic shift underscores Japan’s efforts to show a strong response to Russia alongside the Group of Seven major economies, amid concerns that Russia’s invasion could embolden China’s growing assertiveness, an ominous development for the self-ruled island of Taiwan that Beijing considers a breakaway province.

Japan, one of the world’s richest countries, has some of the most restrictive policies toward refugees and asylum seekers. Since 1982, when Japan enacted its laws to accept refugees, 85,429 people have applied for refugee status and only 841 have been accepted. Japan accepted just 47 refugees in 2020.

Foreigners who have been granted refugee status face difficulties integrating into Japan, with few resources to help them find jobs or learn the language. Those who apply for status and get denied risk being sent to migrant detention centers, where they face poor living conditions, discrimination and violence.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

On Friday, the Japanese government launched a task force to coordinate its work to accept Ukrainians and to help them find homes, jobs and language support. More than a dozen prefecture governments have offered to help so far, including Tokyo and Osaka, which have each set aside 100 public housing units for evacuees and are offering help with appliances, food, clothing and employment support.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said this week that the country wants to show solidarity with Ukrainian evacuees as a part of its humanitarian response to the invasion. He reminded the public that in the aftermath of the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster, the worst nuclear accident since the Chernobyl power plant catastrophe in 1986, Japan turned to Ukraine for help coping with unthinkable tragedy. For now, polls show Kishida has widespread public support.

“In Japan we have a saying that we should help each other in times of need. The government will, in this same spirit, actively accept refugees from Ukraine,” Kishida said at a news conference. “I hope that we can assist Ukrainian refugees by pooling the strength of the many people and organizations wishing to help.”

U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel has also offered to host Ukrainian evacuees at his official residence in Tokyo while they seek permanent accommodations.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“I commend the Government of Japan and the growing list of Japanese cities and municipalities who are offering accommodations for Ukrainian evacuees,” Emanuel said in a statement. “We would like to do our part, too, by assisting the evacuees until they are able to move into more permanent housing.”

Tokyo has ramped up sanctions on Russia alongside the G-7 countries and has pledged $100 million in emergency humanitarian assistance to Ukraine. Japan also has begun shipping helmets and other nonlethal military gear, another extraordinary step by a country that has a self-imposed arms export ban because of its militaristic past.

Sergiy Korsunsky, Ukraine’s ambassador to Tokyo, has said he expects a few hundred Ukrainians to seek shelter in Japan. More than 3.2 million people have fled Ukraine so far, according to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

Japan has simplified visa applications for Ukrainian evacuees, and they will not be required to submit coronavirus test results to enter. Japan currently has a restriction on the number of people who can enter the country per day, but Ukrainian evacuees will not fall under the entry cap.