The U.S. Marine Corps aircraft was reported missing Friday while participating in a NATO military exercise, the Norwegian military said earlier.
The U.S. 2nd Marines Expeditionary Force, in a statement, had not specified how many people were in the MV-22B Osprey, which is capable of vertical takeoffs and landings and is primarily used to transport troops and equipment in support of amphibious assaults.
Norwegian civilian authorities led search and rescue efforts, the Marines said. The aircraft was assigned to participate in Exercise Cold Response 2022, a “long-planned and regular” routine that Norway hosts biannually, according to the NATO military alliance. Around 30,000 troops from more than 27 NATO countries have gathered to train in Norway’s cold-weather conditions.
Norway announced Friday that it would step up defense spending in support of forces near its border with Russia. The Cold Response exercise, which started this month and will last until April, comes on the heels of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, though NATO stressed that the exercise was not in response.