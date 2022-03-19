The world is only starting to grapple with the humanitarian catastrophe caused by the Russian assault. The United Nations said Friday that roughly 9.8 million people have either fled Ukraine or are internally displaced as a result of the fighting, while 12 million are stranded or otherwise face dangerous living conditions. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said early Saturday that Russian forces have committed war crimes by blocking critical aid delivered to Ukraine’s embattled cities. “They will be held accountable for this,” he said.

New satellite images show widespread devastation in the port city of Mariupol, where apartment buildings and stores have been cratered and torched. On Saturday, the Ukrainian military said it had been cut off from the Sea of Azov, immediately south of the city. Air raid sirens rang throughout the country, with rockets and missiles striking from Kramatorsk in the east to Kyiv near the center and Lviv in the west. Russian President Vladimir Putin, at a rally in Moscow, celebrated the invasion and again baselessly claimed that he was stopping a genocide.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping pledged more humanitarian assistance to Ukraine during his Friday call with President Biden, during which Biden warned that Beijing would face significant repercussions if it provided aid to Russia.

Here’s what to know Zelensky said thousands of people had been evacuated from besieged cities, including Mariupol, via humanitarian corridors.

Traumatized residents from Mariupol that have managed to flee spoke of weeks trapped in their basements with little to eat and no electricity or water. They also painted a picture of a city that is no longer fully controlled by Ukrainian forces.

The growing human cost to Russia’s invasion has forced Zelensky to consider concessions to bring an end to the devastating conflict , Western officials said. But details of any potential peace deal are unclear.

The Washington Post has lifted its paywall in Russia and Ukraine, giving readers unlimited digital access to our comprehensive coverage.

Bullet Key update Map: Russia’s latest advances in Ukraine Return to menu Link copied Link Russian-held areas and troop movement BELARUS RUSSIA POL. Separatist- controlled area Kyiv Lviv Kharkiv UKRAINE Mariupol ROMANIA Odessa 200 MILES A Russian strike damaged a preschool and an apartment building in Kyiv. Russian forces continued to shell civilian areas in Kharkiv. Cluster bombs have been used near the city center. Russian troops continued to gain ground around Mariupol, but the city remained under Ukrainian control. Control areas as of March 18 Sources: Institute for the Study of War, AEI's Critical Threats Project, Post reporting Russian-held areas and troop movement RUSSIA BELARUS Russian forces continued to shell civilian areas in Kharkiv. Cluster bombs have been used near the city center. Chernihiv POLAND Sumy A Russian strike damaged a preschool and an apartment building in Kyiv. Kyiv Lviv Kharkiv UKRAINE Separatist- controlled area Mykolaiv Kherson ROMANIA Mariupol Russian troops continued to gain ground around Mariupol, but the city remained under Ukrainian control. Odessa Sea of Azov 100 MILES Crimea Annexed by Russia in 2014 Active nuclear power plants with power-generating capabilities Black Sea Control areas as of March 18 Sources: Institute for the Study of War, AEI's Critical Threats Project, Post reporting Russian-held areas and troop movement BELARUS RUSSIA Chernihiv Russian forces continued to shell civilian areas in Kharkiv. Cluster bombs have been used near the city center. POLAND Sumy A Russian strike damaged a preschool and an apartment building in Kyiv. Kyiv Lviv Kharkiv Separatist- controlled area UKRAINE Mykolaiv Mariupol Russian troops continued to gain ground around Mariupol, but the city remained under Ukrainian control. Kherson ROMANIA Odessa Sea of Azov Crimea Annexed by Russia in 2014 Black Sea Active nuclear power plants with power-generating capabilities 100 MILES Control areas as of March 18 Sources: Institute for the Study of War, AEI's Critical Threats Project, Post reporting Russian attacks continued on the cities of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Mariupol. A preschool and an apartment building were damaged in Kyiv, and The Washington Post also recently witnessed evidence that cluster bombs were used in Kharkiv. Advertisement Updates continue below advertisement